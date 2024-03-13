OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'Awesome' Singapore Trip to Visit Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'Fun Times'

Mar. 13 2024, Published 10:35 a.m. ET

Even with her packed schedule, Taylor Swift made sure to show boyfriend Travis Kelce a good time in Asia!

"Fun times in Singapore," the Kansas City Chief player told his brother Jason Kelce on the March 13 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. Last week, the football star flew to see the pop princess perform her shows in the famous city along with a few of his friends.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in July 2023.

"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f------ enormous trees. It was cool as f---, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too," he detailed.

"It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f------ unique and so nice," the 34-year-old, who started dating the “Cruel Summer” singer in July, gushed.

Travis then mentioned Taylor, whom he also recently traveled to see on the Australian leg of her record-breaking tour.

"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he added of his time in Singapore. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."

Travis Kelce won the 2024 Super Bowl.

As OK! previously reported, the episode released after Travis and Taylor were spotted joining in on the Oscars festivities Sunday night following their return from Singapore.

The duo made an appearance at Madonna and Guy Oseary's 2024 Oscars after-party, which was held at the music manager's home in the Hollywood Hills of California.

Taylor Swift performed six shows in Singapore.

Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio were also at the star-studded party, which had a strict no social media policy.

Despite their busy schedules, the lovebirds have been making time for each other at every chance they get. Now that Taylor is back in the U.S. before her tour resumes in May, the billionaire and her beau will be able to spend time together without having to fly across the world.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl after-party together.

"Taylor and Travis both say they’ve never felt anything like this before," an insider spilled. "Her friends also say they’ve never seen Taylor this happy."

Some individuals in the couple’s inner circle have hinted Travis may pop the question to Taylor sooner than later.

"Travis has never been one for dramatic acts of romance, so he’s been asking everyone what they think," a source claimed.

"His friends have joked with him that he only gets one chance, so he’d better not blow it!" they added.

