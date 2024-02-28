OK Magazine
Taylor Swift Won Over the Kansas City Chiefs by Baking 'Homemade Pop-Tarts' for the Team, Says Coach Andy Reid

Feb. 28 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Pop star and star baker all at once!

On a recent episode of the “PTF Live” podcast, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about Taylor Swift’s involvement with the organization since she started dating tight end Travis Kelce.

The football icon revealed how the “Cruel Summer” singer won over the team by making sweet treats for them.

"Behind the scenes, she likes to cook. So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts," Reid told NFL analyst Chris Simms.

"So it was over," he said with a laugh. "She knew right where to go."

However, he did admit he wasn’t able to get his hands on one of the sugary treats. Despite this, he still happily praised the blonde beauty.

Andy Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world," he said of Swift. "She's so grounded for who she is."

The 65-year-old noted how he believes the billionaire — who has attended 13 of Kelce’s games, including the 2024 Super Bowl — truly wants to be part of Chiefs nation.

"I think it's a great escape for her... she sincerely enjoys the games," he shared.

As OK! previously reported, Reid last made headlines after Kelce appeared to get physical with the coach on live TV during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since July 2023.

Taylor Swift
Kelce appeared to slam his body into Reid, who seemed to lose his balance, as the athlete continued to push toward him, grab his arm all while shouting in his face.

"After the fumble, he [Kelce] comes over to Andy, he goes, ‘Keep me in!’ What happened is, on the fumble, he was not in the game Noah Gray went in … I think Kelce knows he’s like, ‘Just keep me in there!'" one sports reporter claimed of the shocking moment.

A source later confirmed that Kelce did not mean any real harm during the dispute.

"He’s just a passionate player and everyone’s on edge. It’s the Super Bowl! But there was no mal intent," they alleged. "He respects Coach Reid. It’s really just about the passion of the game. It wasn’t anything serious."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the 2024 Super Bowl after-party together.

On Thursday, February 22, retired NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw revealed a text exchange he had with Reid following the incident.

"I felt bad for Andy because Andy had had hip surgery," the 75-year-old said on "The Rich Eisen Show." "He had his game plan in his hand."

"When Kelce went over, Kelce didn’t push him, Kelce went over and he accidentally bumped him, I don’t think he pushed him or anything. It was an accident, but it looked bad on television," Bradshaw clarified.

"Nothing about Kelce," Reid apparently texted Bradshaw after he checked in on the Super Bowl winner. "Kelce felt bad and it’s over. They won the football game."

