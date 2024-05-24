Travis Kelce 'Cherishes' Harrison Butker 'as a Teammate' and Won't 'Judge' the Chiefs Kicker After His Controversial Commencement Speech

"I cherish him as a teammate. I think Pat said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate," Travis declared just two days after the Chiefs quarterback addressed Butker's remarks during a press conference for his team.

"He’s treated family and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone," the boyfriend of Taylor Swift declared. "When it comes down to his views and what he said at Saint Benedict’s commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids."