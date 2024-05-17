Kansas City Chiefs Alum Mitch Schwartz's Wife Shames Harrison Butker for Quoting Taylor Swift in Sexist Commencement Speech
Best believe she's still "Bejeweled" without a husband or kids.
Former Kansas City Chiefs star Mitch Schwartz's wife, Brooke, put the team's kicker Harrison Butker on blast for quoting Taylor Swift in his controversial commencement speech on May 11.
"I find it odd he quoted Taylor Swift in his propaganda speech," Brooke, 30, informed her Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 15, after Butker landed himself in headlines for delivering homophobic remarks in his message to graduates, while also telling females in the audience to focus on getting married, having kids and becoming "homemaker[s]" instead of striving for success within their respective careers.
Alongside a screenshot of Taylor's "You Need to Calm Down," the mom-to-be asked: "Is he unaware of her very public views?"
The 14-time Grammy-winner's famed 2019 tune became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community after it was released in the middle of Pride Month with the iconic lyrics: "Shade never made anybody less gay!"
"Sunshine on the street at the parade / But you would rather be in the dark ages," the song continues elsewhere.
The music video for "You Need to Calm Down" had more supportive references, as it featured drag performances, men marrying each other in matching baby-blue tuxes before closing out with instructions on how to sign a petition for the Equality Act to be passed, which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and identity.
Aside from her open support of the LGBTQ+ community, Taylor has created her own pop empire — without getting married or having kids, something Butker essentially said women shouldn't do when speaking to a crowd of graduates at Benedictine College.
During her social media rant, Brooke admitted: "I'm going to sound controversial since Mitch was teammates with him for many years. I’ve stayed quiet about a lottttt of things but this is absolutely so gross and backwards to me."
Brooke provided her followers with a quote from Butker's hurtful remarks, with the NFL kicker claiming, "all of my success is made possible … because my wife [Isabelle] embraced the most important title of all, homemaker."
"This is what we’re telling young women graduating college? That the most important thing they can become is a homemaker???? What in the Handmaids Tale is this c---?" she expressed.
"And telling young women on their college graduation day, after years of hard work, that the thing they probably most look forward to in life is becoming someone’s wife… I beg your pardon?" Brooke angrily continued, concluding: "I value and respect whatever a woman chooses for her life. But it is NEVER, EVER a man’s place to tell women what their roles are. I’m sad for his daughter."