Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Torn Apart After Telling Women to Embrace Being a 'Homemaker' During 'Hateful' and 'Misogynistic' Commencement Speech

During his speech, Butker singled out the female graduates sitting in the audience before essentially telling them to focus less on the degree they just spent roughly four years earning and more on marrying a man and becoming a stay-at-home mom — which inevitably ticked off those who spent decades fighting for women's rights.

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," the Georgia native declared.