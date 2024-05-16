Kansas City Backtracks After Dissing Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker as NFL Condemns Athlete's Controversial Commencement Speech

His speech continued: "How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker then claimed his wife, Isabelle — whom he tied the knot with in 2018 — would be the "first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."