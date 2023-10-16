Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Hold Hands for Second Date Night in a Row After 'Kissing All Night' at 'SNL' After-Party
They'll never go out of style.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seemed to confirm their romance after they were spotted holding hands for a second date night in a row at the Waverly Inn in New York City on Sunday night, October 15.
Swift totally had that good girl faith and a tight little skirt, as she packed on the PDA with the Kansas City Chiefs star after putting their relationship on full display for the very first time just one day prior.
In photos obtained by a news publication, the "Love Story" singer rocked a black leather mini skirt and a green and black mesh long-sleeve top with pink and purple flowers. She strutted in black heeled booties, while her hair was pulled back into two braided buns.
Instead of her classic red lipstick, Swift opted for a more neutral shade — perhaps so the world didn't notice her smudged lips like they did on Saturday night, October 14.
Kelce, on the other hand, has yet to fumble a 'fit, as he opted for a beige corduroy jacket and pant set layered over a black shirt.
The apparent couple didn't appear to care who was watching — with Kelce showing off his confidence by gripping Swift's hand tight with not one, but both of his own.
The sighting came after the NFL athlete was spotted on a solo outing to MetLife stadium to support his brother, Jason, as he and the Philadelphia Eagles played the New York Jets earlier Sunday evening.
Swift and Kelce had a PDA-packed weekend.
The pair made their public debut as a couple at a Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch Steak in the Meatpacking District after both stars made surprise appearance at the late night comedy show — which was hosted by Pete Davidson and had Swift's new bestie Ice Spice as a musical guest.
During the Season 49 premiere after-party, Swift and Kelce were spotted getting "handsy" and "kissing throughout the night," as they "seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other," a source spilled to the news outlet.
The dynamic duo arrived around 2:20 a.m. and left around 4 a.m., but not before they had a blast making out, hugging and mingling with one another, the insider noted.
"They were holding each other, and talking and kissing, in the main spot where the waiters and people had to walk by. They didn’t care or move," a second source revealed of the "Blank Space" singer and her new beau.
"They do seem in love. She seemed really excited around him, and giddy and happy like a schoolgirl," they added, pointing out how they appeared to be "in their own world" and unfazed by who looked their way.
Swift even raised a glass to toast Ice Spice at one point during the party, before she turned back to Kelce and "put her hands on his shoulders, and he put his hands on her waist," said the eyewitness.
Page Six obtained photos of Swift and Kelce leaving the Waverly Inn and spoke to source about their SNL after-party outing.