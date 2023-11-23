Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Hate Being Apart' Amid Hot and Heavy Romance: 'If They're Not Together, They're FaceTiming Nonstop'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already inseparable after just a few months together, a source revealed. So much so, the football player traveled all the way to Argentina to watch his other half on stage at the Eras Tour.
“He didn’t care about the distance or the jet lag,” the insider said about the football star’s recent trip to see the pop sensation perform. “He wanted to be by her side and show his support.”
The source added that the athlete’s attendance at the November 11 concert meant the world to the “Lavender Haze” singer — who changed the lyrics in the show’s rendition of the song “Karma” to reference Kelce, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”
The night even ended with Swift publicly planting a huge smooch on Kelce as she ran off the stage into his arms.
“Travis and Taylor are so in love. It’s no exaggeration to say they hate being apart,” they noted. “If they’re not together, they’re on the phone FaceTiming nonstop, counting down the days until they will reunite.”
“She misses him already,” the source shared now that Kelce is back in the U.S. for football and Swift is continuing her international tour.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce did not watch the Saturday, November 11, show on his own, as the Chiefs tight end was joined by Swift’s dad, Scott Swift.
After the event, Travis spilled about the experience with his brother, Jason Kelce, on the November 15, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.
“He’s a huge football guy,” Travis said of the patriarch. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”
“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” he bragged to his sibling, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
“No, did you?” Jason asked jokingly, as Scott is known to be a huge Eagles fan, to which Travis replied, “Maybe, who knows.”
As for spending quality time with Scott in Buenos Aires, Travis recalled a dinner he had with Taylor and the 71-year-old when he arrived on November 10.
“We got some good food, man. Had some empanadas and steak. They’re big on steak and all the different cuts of meat, yeah,” he said. “We got some good steak down there, man.”
Travis added, “It was the first night I was there — really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner. [It] was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t just want to go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn’t care about the show. So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves.”
While at the concert, Travis caught some slack because he seemingly missed one of Scott’s cues.
“Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” Jason teased, to which Travis replied, “Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy.”
“Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event, and so, sorry Mr. Swift,” he pleaded.
