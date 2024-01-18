Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Having a Lot of Fun Together' But 'Still Seeing Where It Goes'
A delicate situation!
While an insider spilled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "really happy" in their relationship, the pair isn't making plans to walk down the aisle anytime soon.
"They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes," the source explained to a news outlet.
While the two have been packing on the PDA nonstop the last couple of months thanks to the singer's tour hiatus, she'll be heading to Tokyo, Japan, in early February to resume her sold-out concerts. And while they both have "incredibly busy schedules," a source said they'll be making "as much time for each other as possible."
"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," the insider added. "Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can."
The insider noted that once the Kansas City Chiefs player's NFL season wraps up, he "plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can."
An additional source claimed the athlete, 34, has even locked in several dates for them when she has some time off.
"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," the source spilled. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," added the source.
Kelce has already been to two of her concerts in 2023, with his first being one of her shows in Kansas City. On his podcast, the Super Bowl champion admitted he wanted to meet the singer for the first time and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number, but he was "butt hurt" he was never able to do so after the performance.
However, the "Karma" crooner caught wind of his story and the two soon got in touch — and the rest is history!
Swift even confirmed the timeline of their relationship in her interview with TIME.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the blonde beauty recalled. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said of watching him play in September. "I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
People reported on the couple "still seeing where it goes."