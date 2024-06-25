OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Dodges Question About Taylor Swift's Ex Jake Gyllenhaal While Discussing Girlfriend's Song 'Karma'

Jun. 25 2024

"Karma" is most definitely not about Jake Gyllenhaal.

Travis Kelce awkwardly avoided answering a question about his girlfriend Taylor Swift's infamous ex-boyfriend during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast.

travis kelce jake gyllenhaal question taylor swift song karma
Source: Bussin' With The Boys/YouTube

Travis Kelce dodged a question about Taylor Swift during a recent podcast appearance.

The Road House actor was briefly mentioned after Will Compton, who co-hosts the podcast alongside Taylor Lewan, admitted Swift's 2022 song "Karma" was one of his favorites written by the blonde beauty, however, he wasn't positive who the track was about.

"'Karma' is Gyllenhaal, right?" Compton, who retired from the NFL in September 2023 after nine seasons, boldly asked. "Was it Jake? Am I wrong?"

travis kelce jake gyllenhaal question taylor swift song karma
Source: MEGA

Will Compton asked Travis Kelce if 'Karma' was about Jake Gyllenhaal.

Opting to play dumb instead of respond to the question, Kelce asked: "What happened?"

Potentially feeling the awkward tension fill the room, Lewan started talking about the newly updated version of the tune Swift has been singing any time Kelce is in attendance at one of her shows.

travis kelce jake gyllenhaal question taylor swift song karma
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift released 'Karma' while she was still dating her ex Joe Alwyn.

"God d---," Lewan, who is technically still a free agent in the NFL, said to his co-host before singing, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Compton clarified how he is aware Swift has been performing different lyrics than originally recorded on the album Midnights, but was curious who "the guy on the screen" referred to.

Kelce acknowledged "it was" initially about a "guy on the screen" before the co-hosts finally moved on from the debate to discuss the "New Heights" podcaster's reaction to the first time he heard Swift sing the switched-up lyrics during one of her concerts in November of last year.

"I was like 'oh s---!'" Kelce recalled.

travis kelce jake gyllenhaal question taylor swift song karma
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in September 2023.

After a clip of the podcast interaction went viral on social media, fans took to X (formerly named Twitter) to praise Kelce for smoothly brushing past the mention of Gyllenhaal while seemingly shading Swift's ex Joe Alwyn, whom the pop star was still dating when "Karma" was released.

"Listen, if Travis wasn't made for this... This life ain't real. He handled the whole bit like a champ," one fan admitted, as another noted, "the way he handled that nonsense was great [to be honest]."

Source: OK!

"I wanted to crawl in a hole for a second but he handled it like a champ," a third person confessed, while a fourth declared, "[Joe Alwyn] is so irrelevant and that unknown to everyone because what do you mean the only actor you could think of was Gyllenhaal?"

A fifth fan explained: "It's so funny cause the guys have no idea who [Joe Alwyn] was, oh my! But Travis’ 'IT WAS' is for the history books of Tayvis Nation..."

