Travis Kelce Dodges Question About Taylor Swift's Ex Jake Gyllenhaal While Discussing Girlfriend's Song 'Karma'
"Karma" is most definitely not about Jake Gyllenhaal.
Travis Kelce awkwardly avoided answering a question about his girlfriend Taylor Swift's infamous ex-boyfriend during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast.
The Road House actor was briefly mentioned after Will Compton, who co-hosts the podcast alongside Taylor Lewan, admitted Swift's 2022 song "Karma" was one of his favorites written by the blonde beauty, however, he wasn't positive who the track was about.
"'Karma' is Gyllenhaal, right?" Compton, who retired from the NFL in September 2023 after nine seasons, boldly asked. "Was it Jake? Am I wrong?"
Opting to play dumb instead of respond to the question, Kelce asked: "What happened?"
Potentially feeling the awkward tension fill the room, Lewan started talking about the newly updated version of the tune Swift has been singing any time Kelce is in attendance at one of her shows.
"God d---," Lewan, who is technically still a free agent in the NFL, said to his co-host before singing, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."
Compton clarified how he is aware Swift has been performing different lyrics than originally recorded on the album Midnights, but was curious who "the guy on the screen" referred to.
- Travis Kelce Reveals 'Why He Really Started to Fall for' His 'Lady' Taylor Swift: 'She Really Won Me Over'
- Taylor Swift 'Swooning' Over Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Surprise Performance at London Concert: 'Never Going to Forget These Shows'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Party Until 4 A.M. in London After Singer Brings Boyfriend Onstage During Eras Tour
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kelce acknowledged "it was" initially about a "guy on the screen" before the co-hosts finally moved on from the debate to discuss the "New Heights" podcaster's reaction to the first time he heard Swift sing the switched-up lyrics during one of her concerts in November of last year.
"I was like 'oh s---!'" Kelce recalled.
After a clip of the podcast interaction went viral on social media, fans took to X (formerly named Twitter) to praise Kelce for smoothly brushing past the mention of Gyllenhaal while seemingly shading Swift's ex Joe Alwyn, whom the pop star was still dating when "Karma" was released.
"Listen, if Travis wasn't made for this... This life ain't real. He handled the whole bit like a champ," one fan admitted, as another noted, "the way he handled that nonsense was great [to be honest]."
"I wanted to crawl in a hole for a second but he handled it like a champ," a third person confessed, while a fourth declared, "[Joe Alwyn] is so irrelevant and that unknown to everyone because what do you mean the only actor you could think of was Gyllenhaal?"
A fifth fan explained: "It's so funny cause the guys have no idea who [Joe Alwyn] was, oh my! But Travis’ 'IT WAS' is for the history books of Tayvis Nation..."