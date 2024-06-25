Travis Kelce Reveals 'Why He Really Started to Fall for' His 'Lady' Taylor Swift: 'She Really Won Me Over'
Travis Kelce feels "So High School" every time he looks at his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on the early days of his relationship with the global pop icon during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, June 25, episode of Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.
While speaking with co-hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Kelce appeared completely in awe of the 14-time Grammy winner, as he admitted his love for the blonde beauty is not something he was ever willing to keep a secret.
"You want to keep things private, but at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything," the all-star athlete confessed. "That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that."
"I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, 'How can I keep this under wraps?' You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline," Kelce explained.
In fact, Swift's similar mindset and attitude toward their budding romance was what caused him to fall head over heels for her in the first place.
"She’s very self-aware," Kelce described of Swift, revealing it was the way she approached attending one of her boyfriend's NFL games for the very first time alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, and some of his other close pals that made him realize how special she was.
"She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," Travis detailed. "It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."
- Taylor Swift 'Swooning' Over Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Surprise Performance at London Concert: 'Never Going to Forget These Shows'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Party Until 4 A.M. in London After Singer Brings Boyfriend Onstage During Eras Tour
- Surprise! Taylor Swift Brings Boyfriend Travis Kelce on Stage During Eras Tour in London While Singing 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart': Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Recalling Taylor's unforgettable appearance at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears back in September 2023, when the couple hard-launched their relationship to the world on live TV, Travis stated, "she just walked right through the front door."
"There was no talking to security, making sure that she gets to her [seat]. She’s just like, ‘I just wanna be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody,'" Travis, 34, shared of Taylor, also 34.
"She’s in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over," he confirmed.
The lovebirds have come a long way since Taylor first stepped out to a Chiefs game, as Travis has since also entered the "madness" of the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's record-breaking Eras Tour.
On Sunday, June 23, the dynamic duo shocked the packed crowd at Wembley Stadium in London when Taylor brought Travis out on stage during the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" interlude.
The iconic moment is something the "All Too Well" singer is still "cracking up" about and "swooning over," she said via her Instagram after the show.