Travis Kelce Reveals 'Why He Really Started to Fall for' His 'Lady' Taylor Swift: 'She Really Won Me Over'

"She’s very self-aware," Kelce described of Swift, revealing it was the way she approached attending one of her boyfriend's NFL games for the very first time alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, and some of his other close pals that made him realize how special she was.

"She understands situations like that and I think that’s why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family," Travis detailed. "It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure."