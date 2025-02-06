or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Baby Fever? NFL Star's Pal Reveals How Excited the Couple Was to Meet His Son at Yankees Game Outing

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023.

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Will there be a Tayvis baby sooner than we think?

During a recent episode of the “Steam Room” podcast, Travis Kelce’s pal Adam Lefkoe dished on his night at the Yankees game with the NFL player and Taylor Swift, both 35, in October 2024.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @kaiamal13/X
Article continues below advertisement

Lefkoe, 38, spilled that the famous couple seemed to have baby fever, as they couldn’t get enough of his son, Prince, 1.

He teased that when Kelce said the word “baby,” Swift immediately perked up and responded, “Baby? Let me see!”

Article continues below advertisement

“She comes over and she looks at my son, Prince, and she’s like, ‘That might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen,'” Lefkoe remembered, noting how he jokingly replied, “This is amazing. I agree.”

The sportscaster gushed over the Eras Tour performer, saying she is a “really cool, really down-to-earth, really fun” person and is “so cool and nice and exactly what you want [her] to be like.”

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce baby fever excited meet son yankees game
Source: NBA on TNT/YouTube

Adam Lefkoe said Taylor Swift called his son, Prince, 'the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.'

Article continues below advertisement

Lefkoe noted how Swift’s presence at the game distracted many people from watching the New York baseball team play the Cleveland Guardians.

“To my right … everyone [in that suite] has moved to that side, and on my left, everyone has moved to this side. And every woman in the suite is not watching the game, they’re just watching Taylor Swift,” he recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

“Travis would say something and she’d laugh, and all of those women would also laugh,” he added. “And they didn’t hear anything.”

Lefkoe — who also brought wife Dr. Inem Akpan to the game — admitted Swift had the “biggest” security team he's ever seen.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce baby fever excited meet son yankees game
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended the Yankees game with Adam Lefkoe in October.

Article continues below advertisement

“A guy comes around the corner and goes, ‘Are you Adam and Inem? … OK, follow me,'” he said of entering the box at Yankee Stadium. “Then we’re on a golf cart that goes to another golf cart which goes to a floor where there are like a thousand security people.”

Lefkoe then gave Swift a shout-out for tipping the workers with cash at the end of the night.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Swift and Kelce began dating in the summer of 2023 after the football player mentioned seeing her concert on his podcast. Since then, the pair has been inseparable, with Kelce traveling to see the “Cruel Summer” singer’s Eras Tour concerts around the world and the Grammy winner going to watch a bunch of his football games.

Now that the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the 2025 Super Bowl, the couple will likely be spotted at the big game. However, Kelce could be in the doghouse for his recent remark about Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce baby fever excited meet son yankees game
Source: MEGA

Adam Lefkoe called Taylor Swift a 'really cool, really down-to-earth, really fun' person.

Article continues below advertisement

During a recent press conference, Kelce called it “an honor” and "awesome" that a sitting president will be attending the Super Bowl for the first time.

"I think you know, no matter who the president is," he stated. "I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool."

Kelce’s seemingly sympathetic comment about the controversial politician comes after Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, prompting Trump to tell Fox & Friends he was "not a fan" of Swift.

Days later, the Republican doubled down, writing, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.