Travis Kelce Returns to Las Vegas for a 'Boys' Weekend' After Whirlwind Getaway to Visit Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia
Travis Kelce is already en route back to Las Vegas despite only spending a short time in Sydney, Australia, to support Taylor Swift during her Eras tour concert.
According to a source, the tight-end is heading to Las Vegas, Nev., for a "boys' weekend." As OK! previously reported, the pair were spotted hanging out at the Sydney Zoo prior to her big concert, which he attended.
Kelce and Swift were in Sin City for the Super Bowl, and the sports star gushed over the "You Belong With Me" singer after winning the big game.
“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce told Swift in a clip shared by Inside the NFL. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”
Although Swift has a history of using her romances to inspire her music, the starlet addressed the increased media attention she's received since dating Kelce.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained in a December 2023 interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Kelce shared a similar sentiment when discussing their dynamic.
“We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he told a reporter. “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Are Making a Joint Effort' to Keep Their Relationship Thriving
- Going Strong! Travis Kelce Arrives in Argentina After Missing Taylor Swift's First Show in South America
- Taylor Swift Has 'Never Had a Boyfriend Who Supported Her Like This': 'It’s Why Travis Kelce Is Really the One'
OK! previously reported sources close to the lovebirds revealed the pair will continue to get closer during the European leg of Swift's concert.
"In May, she’s due in Paris, and Travis has already made a lot of plans for them," the confidant spilled to a magazine. "It’s the most romantic city in the world, and they can explore it together."
"He’s determined to spend every second with Taylor," the insider added. "He’s made reservations at posh hotels and restaurants all over Europe. He wants to focus on her until he has to report back to training camp in July. Taylor’s never really had a boyfriend who supported her like this, showing up for her on tour. It’s just another reason why Travis really is The One."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Swift being one of the biggest pop artists in the world, she was able to attend multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, and during the off-season, Kelce will root for the songwriter during her performances.
"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source spilled. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."
"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her," the insider noted. "They're making a joint effort to make things work."
Sources spoke to Us Weekly.
Swift spoke to TIME.
Kelce was quoted by Us Weekly.