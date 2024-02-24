OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Travis Kelce Returns to Las Vegas for a 'Boys' Weekend' After Whirlwind Getaway to Visit Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia

travis kelce returns las vegas after visiting taylor swift australia
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 24 2024, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce is already en route back to Las Vegas despite only spending a short time in Sydney, Australia, to support Taylor Swift during her Eras tour concert.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce returns las vegas after visiting taylor swift australia
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have publicly supported each other.

According to a source, the tight-end is heading to Las Vegas, Nev., for a "boys' weekend." As OK! previously reported, the pair were spotted hanging out at the Sydney Zoo prior to her big concert, which he attended.

Kelce and Swift were in Sin City for the Super Bowl, and the sports star gushed over the "You Belong With Me" singer after winning the big game.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce told Swift in a clip shared by Inside the NFL. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce returns las vegas after visiting taylor swift australia
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Swift has a history of using her romances to inspire her music, the starlet addressed the increased media attention she's received since dating Kelce.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained in a December 2023 interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Kelce shared a similar sentiment when discussing their dynamic.

“We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us,” he told a reporter. “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce returns las vegas after visiting taylor swift australia
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spent two days in Australia together.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported sources close to the lovebirds revealed the pair will continue to get closer during the European leg of Swift's concert.

"In May, she’s due in Paris, and Travis has already made a lot of plans for them," the confidant spilled to a magazine. "It’s the most romantic city in the world, and they can explore it together."

"He’s determined to spend every second with Taylor," the insider added. "He’s made reservations at posh hotels and restaurants all over Europe. He wants to focus on her until he has to report back to training camp in July. Taylor’s never really had a boyfriend who supported her like this, showing up for her on tour. It’s just another reason why Travis really is The One."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce returns las vegas after visiting taylor swift australia
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is expected to spend the off-season supporting Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Despite Swift being one of the biggest pop artists in the world, she was able to attend multiple Kansas City Chiefs games, and during the off-season, Kelce will root for the songwriter during her performances.

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source spilled. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."

"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her," the insider noted. "They're making a joint effort to make things work."

Sources spoke to Us Weekly.

Swift spoke to TIME.

Kelce was quoted by Us Weekly.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.