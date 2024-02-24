Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families 'Would Love to See Them Get Engaged': 'They’re Caught Up in the Excitement of This Romance'

Any pressure from their loved ones doesn't seem to be an issue as the Grammy winner and the Super Bowl champ reportedly both want to take their relationship to the next level. "Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain," the insider noted.

“One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking," the insider added.

As OK! previously reported, Kelce has taken his romance with Swift extremely seriously. "It’s not a question of if, it's when," a source previously said of a possible engagement.