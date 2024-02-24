Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Families 'Would Love to See Them Get Engaged': 'They’re Caught Up in the Excitement of This Romance'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are rooting for their love!
According to insiders close to the Hollywood power couple, their parents, siblings and friends have been eager to see the NFL star, 34, get down on one knee and ask the pop icon, 34, to marry him.
"Their families would love to see them get engaged," the source claimed of the pair, who went public with their romance in September 2023. "They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance."
Per the source, Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, think Kelce is "an all-American boy from Ohio" who is a great fit for their daughter.
Any pressure from their loved ones doesn't seem to be an issue as the Grammy winner and the Super Bowl champ reportedly both want to take their relationship to the next level. "Taylor’s got marriage and kids on the brain," the insider noted.
“One of Travis’ biggest attractions is that he’s so family-oriented. She’s 34 and the clock is ticking," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce has taken his romance with Swift extremely seriously. "It’s not a question of if, it's when," a source previously said of a possible engagement.
"They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together," the insider added of the duo. "He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football," the source noted. "He’s fully committed to their relationship."
"There’s no doubt she’ll say yes without a second thought," the insider spilled. "Her head is in the clouds."
The tight-end's family has not been shy about their love for the "Karma" singer. “She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe,” Jason Kelce said in a recent podcast episode.
“I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there," the athlete's brother said of Swift's critics. "The attention is there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it."
Patriarch Ed Kelce also gave his stamp of approval. “Every game there’s people crowding outside the front of that suite trying to get a glimpse of Taylor, wanting to meet Taylor,” he said in a recent interview. “And she’s got security guys who don’t want her doing anything. That’s their job and she’s smart enough to know, ‘I’m paying these guys to keep me safe. I should probably listen to them.' But if it was up to her she’d be out there with everyone who wants her."
