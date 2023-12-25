OK Magazine
Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift Spotted With Her Parents Cheering on Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City: Watch

By:

Dec. 25 2023, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift got into the Christmas spirit when she made an appearance at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game on Monday, December 25. The pop star, 34, was spotted with her whole family: mother Andrea Swift, dad Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

Taylor Swift got into the Christmas spirit at Travis Kelce's football game.

The blonde babe sported a red shirt, a plaid skirt and a Santa hat with Kelce's number on it. Though the Kansas City Chiefs lost on their home turf, she still looked happy — especially when she comforted new pal Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, in the VIP Suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the football star, 34, didn't seem happy with the 20-14 loss, as he even threw his helmet at one point.

Taylor Swift is frequently at Travis Kelce's games.

Earlier in the day, the "Cruel Summer" songstress cheered on her man and was spotted with a mystery kid in the suite.

The music mogul has been a fixture in the stands ever since she started dating the athlete over the summer.

The pop star was joined by her family.

As OK! previously reported, it seems like the Grammy winner is soaking in this time period.

“Taylor feels like she’s on top of the world with her tour, her new romance and her besties,” an insider spilled. “She’s never been happier.”

“She loves having a squad again,” the insider shared, referring to some of her famous pals: Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively. “A girl needs her friends.”

When Taylor attended Travis' game in Massachusetts recently, she was met with some boos, but he was just thrilled she was in the stands to begin with.

“They showed Taylor at the game,” Travis said on his "New Heights" podcast. “You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for someone wearing the opposite colors."

Brittany Mahomes was also in attendance.

“Just shows you how amazing that girl is,” he added. “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was f-------- screaming their tail off for her."

