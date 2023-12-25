Merry Swiftmas! Taylor Swift Spotted With Her Parents Cheering on Boyfriend Travis Kelce in Kansas City: Watch

The blonde babe sported a red shirt, a plaid skirt and a Santa hat with Kelce's number on it. Though the Kansas City Chiefs lost on their home turf, she still looked happy — especially when she comforted new pal Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, in the VIP Suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

However, the football star, 34, didn't seem happy with the 20-14 loss, as he even threw his helmet at one point.