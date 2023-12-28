Taylor Swift's Recent Christmas Celebration Was 'the Most Meaningful' Due to Her Family Bonding With Travis Kelce

"Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor," a source dished of the pop star, 34. "She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life."

"Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game," the insider added, referring to the Chiefs losing against the Las Vegas Raiders.