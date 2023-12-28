Taylor Swift's Recent Christmas Celebration Was 'the Most Meaningful' Due to Her Family Bonding With Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift was spotted at boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game on Monday, December 25, alongside her mom, Andrea Swift, her dad, Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift — and to make things even sweeter, the football star's dad, Ed Kelce, was also seen bonding with her brood.
"Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor," a source dished of the pop star, 34. "She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life."
"Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game," the insider added, referring to the Chiefs losing against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Unfortunately, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, was not in attendance, as she was supporting her eldest son, Jason Kelce, as the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New York Giants.
"I will be in Philadelphia for Christmas, spending time with my grandkids as we cheer on their dad," Donna previously told People about her holiday plans.
“I understand that it’s part of the job,” Donna said of their football careers. “I embrace the holiday games and enjoy the special days with our football family.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Delicate" songstress was in the stands cheering on her man, and Swifties couldn't get over the families together.
"I love this so much 🥰," one person wrote, while another exclaimed: "OMGGGGG I AM SCREAMING."
The two, who made headlines in September after they debuted their romance, seem to be on the fast track.
"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," another insider dished.
"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a second insider noted of their relationship.
Travis will be busy with football until February, while Taylor will be going back on her Eras Tour that same month.
"When the football season is over, Travis plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can," the insider spilled.
"Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before," the insider said. "They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump."
