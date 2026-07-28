Travis Kelce Was 'a Puddle' When Taylor Swift Walked Down the Aisle at Their Wedding, Guest Shares

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One of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests recalled a moment at the couple's ceremony when the groom was reduced to tears. Sportscaster Joe Buck spoke out about the pair's July 3 Madison Square Garden nuptials on the Monday, July 27, episode of the "Starkville" podcast. Buck recalled Kelce becoming a "puddle" as brother Jason Kelce's daughters pranced down the aisle and weeping even more when his bride made her entrance. "Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Buck recalled. "And then she walked out. He was a puddle."

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“Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the ramp and when she (Taylor) walked out, he was a puddle.” 😭 pic.twitter.com/9Y3ISe8nmX — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) July 28, 2026 Source: @tayvishazetoo/X Joe Buck revealed details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce's daughters served as flower girls as Adam Sandler officiated and Austin Swift and Jason Kelce represented the wedding party.

Jason and Kylie Kelce's four daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley, served as flower girls on the wedding day as their father stepped in as the best man. The singer's brother, Austin Swift, acted as man of honor. "It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously, my daughters are incredible. They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities," Jason told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "And Travis and Taylor love them." Joe reflected on the ceremony, which was officiated by Adam Sandler, who reportedly advised the couple to "keep kissing" before they exchanged rumored 20-plus minute vows.

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'It Felt Like They Were Really Getting Married'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged lengthy vows during their wedding ceremony.

"You probably read all the details about it, but their vows were long," Joe said. "They were really well written. They were funny. They were sweet. They were emotional." Joe also commented on rumors that the couple may have already tied the knot in a private ceremony before their massive New York City celebration. "I mean, it first of all felt like they were really getting married; it wasn't just like it was a ceremonial thing," he explained. "They really felt like they were getting married, meaning that they hadn't been married before."

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not let any details slip about their wedding day.

Aside from guests allowing a few details to slip out here and there, Taylor and Travis have largely kept their big day under wraps, as no pictures have been leaked of the event. The couple allegedly confiscated their guests' phones and asked them to sign NDAs. However, Joe suggested the strict security measures actually allowed guests to "relax" and stay present during the couple's ceremony and subsequent celebration.

'Everybody Relaxed'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce allegedly plan to release photos when the moment is right.