Every False Rumor About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding — Including the Madison Square Garden Seating Claim

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's headline-making wedding ceremony became the subject of numerous rumors and false claims. After months of speculation, Swift and Kelce officially tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. Prior to the private but star-studded affair, several claims about the wedding of the year made the rounds online. Scroll down to learn more about the since-dismissed claims about Swift and Kelce's wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The June 13 Ceremony

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows on July 3.

Months before the July 3 nuptials, Page Six cited sources who claimed that Swift and Kelce wanted to get married at Ocean House in Watch Hill on June 13. The "Fate of Ophelia" songstress reportedly paid another bride a large sum of money to surrender the wedding venue and date — and the bride reportedly agreed. However, Stephanie Leavitt, Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Ocean House, debunked the claims and told TMZ they would never permit one couple to buy another couple's reserved date. She also denied that Swift had done so. "When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family. Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date," she said, adding, "We appreciate the interest in our brides and grooms yet allow them to confirm their wedding location with who they choose."

Article continues below advertisement

A Large Tent Near Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Property Was for Her Wedding

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding at Madison Square Garden.

In June, a large tent was seen being erected next to Swift's Watch Hill estate. While some fans assumed it might be for her wedding, The Associated Press reported the setup was for a different event. "Next weekend, there'll be another tent just like this," wedding planner Nicole Simeral clarified.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Secretly Married' in June

Source: MEGA The couple sparked rumors they would tie the knot before the big day at Madison Square Garden.

Several wedding vendors sparked a wave of speculation when they began sharing posts that hinted at Swift and Kelce's nuptials before the July Fourth weekend. Wedding designer Rishi Patel wrote on Instagram Stories, "Today, I asked 23 of my colleagues if when they started in the event industry (span of 7 to 45 years) … they would have ever dreamed or imagined they would be part of what we created today … Unanimously the answer was no. That, in itself, means more than I can ever explain. I can't wait to share what we created. But for now, I'm just eternally grateful for those who mean more to me than I could ever explain." Samantha Roberts, who owns a social media agency, shared a similar post as she reflected on a "career highlight." "15 years ago I came to New York because I loved events. I dreamed that one day I'd work events like the one I did tonight," she added. However, Swift and Kelce did not exchange vows until the July 3 ceremony. They later confirmed their marriage by flashing a "JUST&T MARRIED!" sign outside the venue.

Article continues below advertisement

The New York Knicks Players Were Invited to the Wedding

Source: MEGA The wedding was reportedly attended by 1,000 guests.

The "Enchanted" singer cheered for the New York Knicks during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in June. A few weeks later, rumors circulated she had invited the team's starting five to her wedding to Kelce. However, Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart refuted the claims, calling the reports "fake news."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Best Friend and Celebrity Friends Would Serve as Bridesmaids

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce served as the best man for Travis Kelce.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tickets Were Being Sold for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: MEGA The NDA reportedly 'had teeth.'

A parody account on X posted false information about tickets to Taylor and Travis being sold for prices starting at $8,000. A source said the story was fabricated and that no tickets would be sold, with guests reportedly needed to sign nondisclosure agreements and maintain secrecy.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's Cats Were the Ring Bearers

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is the cat mom to three felines.

In an interview with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lauren Herbert at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick clarified that Taylor's three cats were not the ring bearers. "I don't know if I'm at liberty to say any of this, you know..." he said. "That one is false." Ryan also confirmed Taylor's hit song "Love Story" played as she walked down the aisle, adding, "Um ... yes, and I may have cried. It was very emotional but also fun and funny too. It had all the feels." When asked whether the groom was more emotional than the bride, he declared, "That would be true."

Article continues below advertisement

Long Food Lines, Lack of Champagne, Few Seats and More

Source: MEGA The wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner called out the false rumors.

In response to podcaster's Zack Peter's coverage, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, took to Instagram to share the baseless story about the wedding was "such a false narrative." "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony," she insisted, disputing Zack's claims there was "not enough champagne" and guests "had to stand through 40 minutes of vows" at the ceremony. "It could not have been a more fabulous experience," she said of the big day, which she described as "beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Planned to Release a Documentary Film

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding lasted until the early morning of July 4.