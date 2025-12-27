EXCLUSIVE Taylor Swift's Relationship With Travis Kelce Branded 'as Unhealthy as George Clooney's Marriage' — For One Key Reason Source: MEGA Relationship experts are concerned over Travis Kelce's claims he does not argue with Taylor Swift. Aaron Tinney Dec. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Travis Kelce's claim that he and fiancée Taylor Swift have never argued has sparked alarm among relationship experts – who are now comparing their seemingly perfect romance to George and Amal Clooney's much-debated "conflict-free" marriage. OK! can reveal the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star shared the revelation while interviewing George on his "New Heights" podcast earlier this month.

Source: MEGA George and Amal Clooney have not fought in 10 years.

The 64-year-old Oscar winner made headlines after saying he and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal, 47, had gone 10 years without a single fight – a claim that raised questions about whether the couple's serene dynamic hides emotional distance rather than marital bliss. During their discussion, Travis challenged George directly, saying: "You claim that you and your wife haven't gotten in a fight in 10 years. Are you lying?" George replied: "No, I'm not lying, Travis. Shall we ask you the same questions?"

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

Travis responded he and Taylor, 36, have also "never once" argued in their two-and-a-half years together. George elaborated on his approach to domestic peace, telling the NFL star and podcast host: "Neither of us are going to win the arguments, so why get in it? Dude, I'm 64 years old, and what am I going to argue about at this point? I've met this incredible woman, she's beautiful and smart, and she stands for all the most important things that I believe in in the world, and I can't believe how lucky I am, so what am I going to fight about?" But experts tell OK! a total absence of conflict is not necessarily the sign of a healthy relationship.

Source: @New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce said he doesn't argue with Taylor Swift.

One family therapist said: "It may seem perfect when couples say they never argue, but that can actually point to feelings being held back instead of real harmony. Disagreements are a normal, healthy part of connection – they help partners communicate openly. Avoiding conflict altogether can mean avoiding the deeper issues, too." A clinical psychologist we consulted agreed, warning that such restraint can lead to silent distance over time. "When couples claim they've never once argued, it's often less perfect than it appears," the expert said. "Sometimes one or both partners choose peace over honesty, which can seem stable at first but ultimately chips away at real connection. It's an issue that can affect anyone, no matter how famous or ordinary."

Source: mega/@taylorswift/instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dated for two years before getting engaged.