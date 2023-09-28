Travis Kelce 'Going Above and Beyond to Be a Gentleman' to Taylor Swift Amid Blossoming Romance, Jason Kelce Reveals
Jason Kelce is weighing in on his brother Travis Kelce's new romance with Taylor Swift, which has gone viral ever since the duo were spotted getting cozy after the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24.
“It definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” Jason, 35, said on SportsRadio 94 WIP on Wednesday, September 27. “I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary."
Though many are intrigued about the pair's blossoming relationship, Jason said he doesn't have much information about the situation.
“I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis,” the athlete said. “I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it.”
Jason also commented on how the pop star, 33, seemed to fit in with his family and friends right away.
“It was fun watching the whole world take it in, to be honest with you,” he admitted. “I saw videos of the brigade that the Chiefs had to put outside the suite that she was in — you just hope that somebody of her level and stature can enjoy the game."
“And it certainly, I mean, seemed like she was enjoying it from all accounts and everybody I talked to," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Travis made it clear he was upset when he couldn't meet the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress while she was on her Eras Tour.
However, he later revealed he invited her to watch him play football — and she accepted the invite!
On September 24, the Grammy winner made waves when she was seen in the stands chatting with Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.
The two were then seen leaving the stadium together, in addition to hanging out at a restaurant with Travis' friends.
Travis recently dished about their time together on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive…" Travis said on September 27.
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure. And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end," he continued. "Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."