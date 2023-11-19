OK Magazine
'A Huge Deal': Patrick Mahomes Weighs in on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Whirlwind Romance

ok split taylor
By:

Nov. 19 2023, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Does Patrick Mahomes approve of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding love?

In an interview, from Saturday, November 18, the Chiefs quarterback discussed the relationship between his close friend and the pop sensation.

brittany mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is married to Brittany Mahomes.

When asked if the romance feels bigger than the success the football team has had from winning two recent Super Bowls, Mahomes told ESPN, "I don't think it feels any different."

"People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing] and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building," he shared.

As for the athletes’ friendship, Mahomes called Kelce his "brother."

"His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well," he explained. "He doesn't try to be this Travis Kelce Saturday Night Live guy, he just wants to be the guy who comes to play football every single day."

travis kelce
Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"And I think that's what makes him so special and why guys really gravitate toward him," Mahomes noted. "We both love winning, and we love competing, and I think that's what makes us have that same weight on the football field because we're going to compete until the very end."

The father-of-two also defended Kelce, saying that his relationship with the worldwide superstar has not taken the tight end’s focus off football.

"I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is," Mahomes spilled. "I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

"We'll see when we get to the off-season, maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something," he divulged.

taylor swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating.

Taylor Swift

As OK! previously reported, during the Chiefs’ bye week, Kelce traveled to Argentina to see Swift perform her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires.

While on the visit, the 34-year-old met the 33-year-old’s father, Scott Swift. The football star recently discussed his experience meeting the patriarch and how the duo was able to bond.

“He’s a huge football guy,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of their "New Heights" podcast. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”

“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” he joked.

taylor swift
Taylor Swift is currently performing her Eras Tour.

No, did you?” Jason asked, to which Travis responded, “Maybe, who knows.”

During his time in the South American country, Travis had dinner with Taylor and Scott.

“We got some good food, man. Had some empanadas and steak. They’re big on steak and all the different cuts of meat, yeah,” he said. “We got some good steak down there, man.”

