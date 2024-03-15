Travis Kelce and His Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Both Send Love to NFL Star's Sister-in-Law Kylie After Her Dog Died

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled 'Gods gift to earth.' It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google," Kylie expressed in a poetic message alongside several photos of her furry friend, including a sweet snap of Jason cuddling with the dog and a picture of his wife posing with her pup on the couple's wedding day in 2018.

Kylie continued: "I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--- did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more."