Travis Kelce and His Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Both Send Love to NFL Star's Sister-in-Law Kylie After Her Dog Died
Kylie Kelce's pup is in doggy heaven.
On Thursday, March 14, the wife of recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed via Instagram that her dog Winnie had sorrowfully died, prompting her brother-in-law Travis and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole to both publicly send their love.
"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled 'Gods gift to earth.' It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google," Kylie expressed in a poetic message alongside several photos of her furry friend, including a sweet snap of Jason cuddling with the dog and a picture of his wife posing with her pup on the couple's wedding day in 2018.
Kylie continued: "I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--- did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more."
"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child," concluded the mom-of-three, who shares Wyatt, 4, Elliotte "Ellie," 2, and Bennett, 1, with Jason.
In the comments section of the post, family, friends and fans alike all sent their love to Kylie as she grieved the loss of her precious pet.
"🥺🥺 You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!" Travis, who is dating pop star Taylor Swift, wrote, as his ex-girlfriend noticeably also took the time to leave a kind message after dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on and off for five years and likely interacting with the dog on numerous occasions.
"Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤," Kayla penned.
Kylie and her loved ones mourning the loss of her dog comes less than two weeks after Jason said goodbye to his football career upon announcing his retirement during a press conference on Monday, March 4.
Following the big news, Kylie shared a loving post for her husband congratulating him on the successful years he contributed to the NFL.
"Pulling this one out of the archives to congratulate this guy on his retirement. Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next," Kylie gushed.
She concluded: "As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way! 💚."