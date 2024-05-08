Travis Kelce Was 'in Tears' From Laughing So Hard at the Tom Brady Roast, Has No Hard Feelings Over His Dig at the Chiefs

"Tom was a good f------sport about it, knowing that he was taking some f----- aggressive strays, man," added the tight end.

Travis also took no offense to Tom's jab at the Chiefs when the quarterback said, "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls," referring to how Travis' romance with Taylor Swift, 34, brought a new group of fans.

"And in honor of TayTay, let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for five. SHAKE IT OFF," Tom, 46, declared, naming one of the Grammy winner's hit tracks.