Travis Kelce Was 'in Tears' From Laughing So Hard at the Tom Brady Roast, Has No Hard Feelings Over His Dig at the Chiefs
Travis Kelce enjoyed The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady as much as everyone else did.
On the new episode of his "New Heights" podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother, Jason Kelce, discussed Tom Brady's Netflix special that had all of social media talking.
"That was unbelievable. I had been in tears the whole day just watching the clips and everything," shared Travis, 34.
"I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get, like, their feelings hurt," he continued. "It looked like everybody was having fun with it. At the same time, man, that s--- had me rolling because of how at everybody's neck people were going."
"Tom was a good f------sport about it, knowing that he was taking some f----- aggressive strays, man," added the tight end.
Travis also took no offense to Tom's jab at the Chiefs when the quarterback said, "Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest. It helps when your fans are 14-year-old girls," referring to how Travis' romance with Taylor Swift, 34, brought a new group of fans.
"And in honor of TayTay, let's take a look at the Chiefs Eras; Terrible for 50 years, good for five. SHAKE IT OFF," Tom, 46, declared, naming one of the Grammy winner's hit tracks.
While Travis' older sibling, 36, said he's "really happy" Tom had a good time, he admitted, "I just do not get the roasts."
"I don't understand why people do them," he explained. "Maybe I take myself too seriously."
On the other hand, Travis has not responded to the criticism country singer Jana Kramer unleashed on the latest episode of her "Whine Down" podcast.
While the mom-of-four, 40, originally thought his relationship with Taylor was "cute," she now worries his habits are rubbing off on the "Karma" vocalist.
"To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk," expressed Jana. "I see her drinking more now ... Like, the company you keep."
She also said it's "corny" and "cheesy" that Kelce doesn't hesitate to publicly talk about his relationship with the music icon and even accused him of "loving the attention" that's come from their romance.
"I’ve just kind of heard things that I don’t love," she added of Travis. "But again, I just want everyone to be happy is what I’ll default to."
Jana's words were met with swift backlash from social media users.
"Jana Kramer accused two strangers of being drunks. Then tried to insinuate that the relationship was not a perfect match. A woman who’s been divorced three times," one person tweeted in reaction, while another wrote, "I don’t think Jana Kramer should speak about Taylor & Travis! Have a seat, Ms. three-times divorce C-Lister!"