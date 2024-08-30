Patrick Mahomes Admits Taylor Swift Is 'Really Interested in Football' and 'Asks a Lot of Great Questions'
She didn't know it at "Fifteen" — but Taylor Swift is embracing "dating the boy on the football team."
In a new NFL on NBC interview, which aired Thursday, August 29, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gushed over the pop star while speaking with Chris Simms ahead of the NFL season kicking off next week.
Not only his teammate, Mahomes is Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's best friend — and admittedly has truly enjoyed growing closer to the "Love Story" singer throughout the past year since she and the all-star tight end debuted their relationship in September 2023.
Acknowledging Swift as "the most famous person in the world," Mahomes said it's "been special" meeting the 14-time Grammy winner and realizing "how genuine and cool she is," noting the globally recognized icon could easily "not be" so kind and down to earth.
Plus, "she’s really interested in football" Mahomes — who has won three Super Bowls alongside Kelce — revealed, adding: "She asks a lot of great questions."
The 28-year-old said Swift, 34, is "already drawing up plays" for the Chiefs, joking, "so we might have to put one in."
Aside from watching Kelce, 34, and Swift's love story play out in realtime, Mahomes also appreciates the joy the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker has brought to the sport.
"It’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football. I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see these little girls and daughters and how much they’re loving spending time with their dad watching football," gushed Patrick — who shares his daughter, Sterling, 3, with his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes, in addition to their son, Bronze, 1.
It's been nearly one year since Taylor and Travis' relationship took the world by storm when they revealed their romance to the public for the very first time in September 2023.
"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," Taylor confirmed during an interview for her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile.
"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date," the "So High School" singer quipped.
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---," Taylor explained in reference to a viral July 2023 episode of "New Heights" where the football star admitted he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it when attending the Eras Tour for the very first time.
"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she shared, elsewhere noting: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care."