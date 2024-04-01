Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Gushes Over His 'Amazing' Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'If Travis Is Happy, We're Happy'
Kylie Kelce is in full support of brother-in-law Travis Kelce's love story with Taylor Swift.
While appearing on the Monday, April 1, episode of Today, Jason Kelce's wife was asked what it's been like since the Kansas City Chiefs star's romance with the singer has taken the world by storm.
"Ultimately, if Trav is happy we’re happy," said the mother-of-three, 32. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field, but it’s been amazing."
Kylie shares three daughters with Jason, 36, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 years.
On a previous episode of Good Morning America, Kylie revealed she and her husband met the Grammy winner, 34, for the first time at Travis' playoff game on January 21.
While some photos of Kylie talking to Taylor made their way around the internet, the most viral moment of the night was when the dad-of-three took his shirt off and shouted in celebration of Travis' touchdown.
On an episode of the Kelce brothers' podcast, "New Heights," the former Philadelphia Eagles center admitted that before arriving to the stadium that day, Kylie "was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor."
"So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low,'" he quipped.
"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you," his younger sibling replied.
As OK! reported, the "Cruel Summer" songwriter and the football player have been traveling across the globe over the past few months for the international leg of Taylor's Eras Tour.
After he saw her perform in Australia and Singapore, the lovebirds took a trip to the Bahamas, where they were photographed swimming in the ocean, laying on the beach and holding hands.
"When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy," a source recently spilled to a news outlet of the couple.
"While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too," the insider added. "They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."