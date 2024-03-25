Travis Kelce Glares at Paparazzi as Taylor Swift Shields Face From Cameras During Nobu Lunch Date After Returning From Bahamas
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their West Coast era.
On Sunday, March 24, the lovebirds, both 34, didn't try to hide from the public as they held hands on their way to a lunch date at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Los Angeles just days after returning from their romantic vacation in the Bahamas.
The couple appeared to be in good spirits — and even adorably coordinated their outfits — during their surprise broad daylight outing, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
For the casual occasion, Swift donned a stylish beige pleated mini skirt, a baby blue long-sleeved sweater, tortoise-patterned sunglasses, light brown loafers and a darker brown crossbody handbag.
Kelce's sweater perfectly matched his girlfriend's skirt, and he paired the top with a white baseball cap and charcoal gray-colored pants, which notably had a slight rip in the knee.
Once inside Nobu, the A-list duo made their way to a table located on a balcony outside facing the ocean.
In snaps shared to social media, Kelce could be seen sitting beside Swift while holding a pair of chopsticks for the sushi meal.
At one point, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to shoot a glaring look at paparazzi after Swift seemingly attempted to shield her face from the cameras — though she also could have been blocking the strong California sun.
After photos from the lunch date went viral on social media, fans couldn't help but react to proof the "Love Story" singer and her man were still going strong.
"I'm laughing so hard at this LOL. Taylor covering her face and showing Travis where the paparazzi are, and him looking at them with such a pissed off face, I swear hahaha," one supporter pointed out, as another admitted, "[Not going to lie], love them or hate them but they make a cute a-- couple."
"Oh he didn’t need to go to Singapore to spend time with Taylor he WANTED to go to Singapore because they have been quietly vacationing and resting relaxing together since [night six] of Singapore," a third admirer noted in reference to Kelce's recent trip across the world to watch his girlfriend perform in the island country.
Swift's conclusion of her shows in Singapore marked the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker's latest hiatus from her ongoing Eras Tour.
While on a lull from her crazy schedule, the "New Heights" podcast co-host is also in the midst of the NFL off-season, leaving room for the fan-favorite couple to catch up on quality time together.
Supporting one another has been an evident priority for Swift and Kelce ever since they first went public with their relationship in September 2023, when the 14-time Grammy winner attended her beau's football game.
