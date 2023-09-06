Awkward? Travis Scott Attended the Same Beyoncé Concert as Kylie Jenner and New Beau Timothée Chalamet
It turns out that Kylie Jenner's ex and baby daddy Travis Scott was in the audience at the Monday, September 4, Beyoncé concert — the very same show where the reality star and new beau Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA for the very first time.
Social media footage captured the "Sicko Mode" rapper, 32, at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, where the mom-of-two, 26, and the Oscar winner, were attached at the hip while taking in the performance.
It's unclear if the new couple and Scott ever crossed paths as the duo held hands, cuddled up and smooched multiple times for all the world to see.
Chalamet, 27, and the makeup mogul were first linked in February, but they kept things very low-key and weren't seen out together in public until Labor Day Weekend. However, Jenner's on-off ex seemed well aware of the situation, seemingly dissing the movie star in his recently released song "Meltdown."
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," the Grammy winner raps, referencing the character Chalamet portrays in his upcoming flick, Wonka. "Burn an athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b----."
Scott's words haven't taken a toll on the new romance, with insiders claiming the duo is only growing closer.
"He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie," an insider told a news outlet. "She likes that he is a private guy."
The source noted their relationship is "fun" and "uncomplicated" even though they aren't always able to spend as much time with each other as they'd like.
"They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," the insider spilled. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids."
"They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time," another source said, adding that the NYC native isn't "intimidated" by Jenner's success and immense wealth.
It's unclear if Chalamet has met the two kids Jenner shares with Scott: daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months. The co-parents split around December 2023, but have been on and off since 2017.