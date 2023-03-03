Travis Scott Under Fire For Grabbing & Tossing Fan's Phone At Nightclub Before Alleged Physical Attack On Sound Engineer
Travis Scott's night out at Nebula appeared to be quite eventful.
Minutes before the rapper allegedly punched a sound engineer in the face at the NYC nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, Scott appeared to get into a heated altercation with a fan, where he grabbed and tossed their phone.
According to the video of the interaction, Kylie Jenner's baby daddy was performing a surprise DJ set when the curious onlooker — who was standing right next to him — began to film Scott as he spun the hits for the crowd.
Although hard to make out in the footage, the alleged victim claimed the "SICKO MODE" artist suddenly grabbed his phone and threw it at his skull — in turn, cracking his screen. The anonymous person explained the club offered a free bottle of champagne in reparation for the incident, but he declined and will be filing a police report, as well as a civil lawsuit.
The latest violent outburst comes one day after the NYPD named Scott a suspect in an assault and criminal mischief investigation following an alleged attack on a sound engineer that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages at the club the same night.
“It was fast and furious,” a source claimed of the situation, adding that Scott was “upset about the sound." Another insider revealed, “Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face."
“Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal,” the source continued. “His shirt said ‘Back the f**k up.' It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”
The chart topper's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, has since released a statement on the matter that read, "While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing."
TMZ obtained the footage of Scott allegedly grabbing and throwing the fan's phone.