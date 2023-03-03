Travis Scott Under Fire For Grabbing & Tossing Fan's Phone At Nightclub Before Alleged Physical Attack On Sound Engineer

The latest violent outburst comes one day after the NYPD named Scott a suspect in an assault and criminal mischief investigation following an alleged attack on a sound engineer that resulted in thousands of dollars in damages at the club the same night.

“It was fast and furious,” a source claimed of the situation, adding that Scott was “upset about the sound." Another insider revealed, “Travis then walks over to the soundman yelling aggressively in his face on why he lowered the sound, then he smacks the soundman right across the face."

“Travis came in angry and intoxicated and progressively went postal,” the source continued. “His shirt said ‘Back the f**k up.' It’s like he was poised for battle. It was foreshadowing.”