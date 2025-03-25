Trisha Yearwood Calls Husband Garth Brooks the 'Love of My Life' at Walk of Fame Ceremony After He Was Accused of Rape: Photos
Trisha Yearwood is standing by her man through thick and thin.
Though her husband, Garth Brooks, was recently accused of rape, she couldn't stop gushing over him when she was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday, March 25.
"The first Garth that I met is here, and the one that has really been a cheerleader," Yearwood, 60, shared in her speech. "And as many accolades and awards as he has won, I’ve never seen him get more excited than he does when I receive something. For all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you, and I just appreciate you for, you know..."
The "She's in Love With the Boy" vocalist noted Brooks' WoF plaque is a "a few stars" down from her, joking she wanted to leave a breadcrumb trail to connect them.
Brooks, 62, was seen with tears in his eyes during the ceremony, and he also took pictures with his wife and her star while giving her a kiss on the back of her hand at one point.
That same day, Yearwood told a reporter the dad-of-three was "the love of my life."
"He’s my person. He has accomplished so much in his career, but he is happiest when other people win," she explained. "And I think he just believes in me so much, and he believes that I deserve more than I believe I deserve, so I know that he’s genuinely the happiest person here today."
Yearwood's sweet sentiments come several months after Brooks' former hair and makeup artist sued him for rape.
In October 2024, the woman in question, who went by Jane Roe, claimed the country star violently raped her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019. She said she continued to work for him because she was in desperate need of work.
In addition, she claimed Brooks sexually harassed her on more than one occasion, alleging he "groped" her while she was styling his hair. She also alleged he would often brag about his sexual encounters with other women and made a comment about having a threesome with her and Yearwood.
Roe believes his spouse overheard his remarks on at least one occasion.
Prior to Roe's lawsuit going public, Brooks claimed he filed his own suit preemptively "to speak out against extortion and defamation of character," but he did so anonymously "for the sake of families on both sides."
Brooks denied her allegations and claimed the hairstylist was just making a money grab.
"For the last two months, I have been , lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," he stated.
"It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money," he continued. "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."
At the time, an insider said the scandal was "heartbreaking for Trisha. She loves Garth more than anything — she never expected this."
Extra and New York Post reported on Yearwood's words about Brooks at her Walk of Fame induction.