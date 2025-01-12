'This Has Been a Big Blow for Him': Garth Brooks' 'Pain Isn't Going Away' Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Garth Brooks has reportedly been struggling since he was accused of raping a woman who was once his former hairstylist and makeup artist in a bombshell lawsuit filed in October 2024.
"His pain isn’t going away," the source dished to a news outlet. "On top of it, he feels pressured to perform for the fans."
"In an ideal world, he’d take a break, but he’s got to be professional and keep it together," the source explained. "It’s a lot to take on at once. He comes off stage and the next day he’s in meetings with his lawyer. This has been a big blow for him."
As OK! previously reported, Brooks' accuser claimed one alleged assault occurred in 2019 after flying to Los Angeles, Calif., for a Grammy tribute.
The filing stated she'd asked to have her own hotel room, but the country star allegedly refused. Later in the court documents, she alleged he showed up in the doorway naked and forced her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her.
- Garth Brooks Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault by Former Makeup Artist
- Garth Brooks Addresses the 'Elephant in the Room' During Fan Livestream After He's Accused of Sexually Assaulting Hairstylist
- Trisha Yearwood Heard Garth Brooks' Explicit Request for a Threesome With Ex-Hairstylist, Lawsuit Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The accuser also detailed another alleged incident in which she visited the musician at his home so that she could do his makeup. She claimed he got out of the shower and when he walked into the room, he was in naked and aroused. The lawsuit further alleged he took her hand in his and made her touch him.
"Brooks is desperate to prevent his millions of fans from learning about the horrific things he has said and done to a junior female employee who did nothing to deserve such treatment," a portion of the legal filing read.
A few weeks before the lawsuit was filed, the "Friends in Low Places" singer submitted his own preemptive lawsuit which claimed his accuser was trying to use him for money.
"Defendant’s allegations are not true," his complaint stated. "Defendant’s publication of these false allegations was not privileged but was made with malice, ill will, and for the improper purpose of extorting an unwarranted payment from Plaintiff."
As OK! previously reported, Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, is "obviously upset" as her husband continues to deny the allegations.
"It’s a stressful time for her and the whole family," an insider said at the time. "It’s heartbreaking for Trisha. She loves Garth more than anything — she never expected this."
Yearwood and Brooks said "I Do" in 2005 and recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. Although the pair did not have children of their own, Yearwood considers herself a "bonus mom" to Brooks' three daughters — Taylor, 32, August, 30, and Allie, 28.
The source spoke with In Touch about Brooks' emotional state after the lawsuit.