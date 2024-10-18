or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Trisha Yearwood
OK LogoCOUPLES

'She Loves Garth More Than Anything': Trisha Yearwood 'Never Expected' Her Husband’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.
Source: MEGA

Trisha Yearwood is reportedly heartbroken over a rape lawsuit filed against her husband, Garth Brooks.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

For better or worse, Trisha Yearwood is sticking by her husband Garth Brooks' side.

The couple's marriage of almost two decades was recently put to the test after Brooks was sued by his and Yearwood's former hair stylist, who accused "The Dance" singer, 62, of raping her inside of a hotel room in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood never expected husband garth brooks sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tied the knot in December 2005.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s heartbreaking for Trisha," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Brooks' sexual assault scandal, which unveiled an alleged request from Brooks to have a threesome with his wife and the plaintiff. "She loves Garth more than anything — she never expected this."

Yearwood's friends are encouraging the "She's in Love With the Boy" vocalist to support Brooks during this rough time, and she's been doing just that.

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood never expected husband garth brooks sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks was recently accused of raping his and Trisha Yearwood's former hairstylist in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days after the lawsuit was filed against Brooks, Yearwood took to Instagram with a photo of the spouses' singing together on stage during the "Friends in Low Places" crooner's Las Vegas residency on October 7. Alongside the picture, the 60-year-old wrote: "Love One Another."

Brooks was quick to publicly address the lawsuit filed against him, vehemently denying the accusations in a statement just hours after the documents were submitted in court, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood never expected husband garth brooks sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks was accused of asking to have a threesome with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, and their former hair stylist.

MORE ON:
Trisha Yearwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks alleged. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money."

"In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another," he claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in his statement, Brooks confessed: "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

Brooks did end up taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Sin City on the very same day his former hair stylist filed a lawsuit against him.

Article continues below advertisement
trisha yearwood never expected husband garth brooks sexual assault
Source: MEGA

Garth Brooks took the stage at his Las Vegas Residency just hours after being sued on October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

After the show, the "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer addressed his fans via Instagram, where he expressed: "If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g."

The country star's Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency is set to run through 2025.

In Touch spoke to a source about Yearwood's reaction to the sexual assault lawsuit filed against Brooks.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.