Tristan Thompson Shows Off Lavish Vacation After He Was Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman In Greece
Tristan Thompson seems like he's having a great time in Greece, as he showed off his lavish set-up in a new photo.
On Tuesday, July 19, the basketball star, 31, shared a snap of his meal in Mykonos.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete was seen holding hands with a mystery woman after going out on the town. The duo left the club at 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, and it looked like they were cozy.
Thompson has been cramming in all of his travel, as it was revealed on July 13 that he and ex Khloé Kardashian are expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family," a rep said at the time.
The former flames, who share daughter True, made the plans before it was revealed that Thompson cheated on the Good American co-founder with Maralee Nichols, who ended up giving birth to a baby boy.
At first, Thompson denied the accusations, but he later fessed up and apologized to the TV star.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on social media earlier this year. “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
Despite expanding their brood together, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," a source shared.
Additionally, Kardashian will have the baby "full time," though "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be," another insider added.