Onto The Next!Tristan Thompson Holds Hands With Mystery Woman After Clubbing In Greece
Tristan Thompson had no problem finding companionship while partying in Greece days after news of his second baby with Khloé Kardashian broke.
Decked out in a floral-pattern shirt, the womanizer was seen hand-in-hand with a mystery woman after a night of clubbing in Mykonos. The duo was spotted at 5 AM Sunday, July 17, with a video surfacing of the NBA pro making his way through the busy streets with a brunette beauty, who stunned in a skintight orange and red dress, by his side, per Page Six.
It seems Thompson, 31, is certainly living it up ahead of the arrival of his apparent baby boy with the reality star, 37, via surrogate.
TRISTAN THOMPSON PARTIES IN GREECE DAYS AFTER KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN REVEALS BABY NO. 2 WITH CHEATING EX
Just last week, the Chicago Bulls center-forward partied all over Europe and the U.K., making a pit stop at Wireless Festival in London, before heading over to Greece. Since touching down on the southern tip of the Balkans, the soon-to-be father-of-4 has been seen out and about with Justin Combs and Kanye West's ex Chaney Jones, per the outlet.
And while Thompson has been running around the country partying, with him even offering glimpses of his lavish nights out on Instagram, his baby mama has been keeping a low profile as she awaits the birth of 4-year-old daughter True's sibling, who is apparently due any day now.
News broke Wednesday, July 13, that The Kardashians star and the father of her daughter would be expanding their family, with their second baby being conceived in November. The timeline has many shocked considering one month after the baby was conceived via surrogate, Thompson was exposed for cheating on Kardashian, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy, Theo, born in December 2021.
Despite Thompson knowing of Maralee Nichols' pregnancy, as she filed a paternity suit last summer, he went ahead with trying to expand his family with Kardashian. To make matters worse, the on-and-off couple was planning on moving in together and even discussed marriage before his paternity scandal made headlines.
MARALEE NICHOLS IS 'NOT SURPRISED' BY TRISTAN THOMPSON WELCOMING SECOND CHILD WITH KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Once news broke, Thompson vehemently denied he was the baby's father, but after a paternity test was done, he admitted to now being a father-of-3 in a January statement. He also took the opportunity to apologize to Kardashian for all he has put her through.
Nevertheless, the Good American cofounder is done with Thompson after secretly getting back with him last year. OK! reported the former flames haven't spoken since December outside of parenting duties. And from the sound of it, nothing will change when their second child is born, as Kardashian will have the baby "full time," though "Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be."