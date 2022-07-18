tristan thompson holds hands with mystery woman after clubbing in greece

Tristan Thompson had no problem finding companionship while partying in Greece days after news of his second baby with Khloé Kardashian broke.

Decked out in a floral-pattern shirt, the womanizer was seen hand-in-hand with a mystery woman after a night of clubbing in Mykonos. The duo was spotted at 5 AM Sunday, July 17, with a video surfacing of the NBA pro making his way through the busy streets with a brunette beauty, who stunned in a skintight orange and red dress, by his side, per Page Six.