Khloé Kardashian Gives Glimpse At Abs & Workout After Mourning Tristan Thompson's Mom

"I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult," she began the touching post on January 24.

"So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling 'who does that!!' because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys," she continued.