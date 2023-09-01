Tucker Carlson Agrees Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump Are 'Too Old' to Be President
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson agrees with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy's statement that both former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are "too old" to be in the White House next year.
During a Thursday, August 24, interview on Tucker's Twitter show, Tucker on X, Portnoy shared his opinion on Trump's decision to skip the first 2024 Republican primary debate in favor of an interview with Carlson, saying, "I thought he should've done the debate."
He added, "To become president, I think it was the right move not to do it, but for the betterment of the country, I think he should be on the debate."
Carlson agreed with Portnoy, expressing his personal preference for debates. He also criticized the companies that host the showdowns, calling them "rotten and corrupt."
The conversation then shifted to the topic of Biden's potential candidacy in 2024. Portnoy stated, "I don't know, I'm not a political person, but I feel like there's been a shift where, internally, maybe the Democrats don't think he can win, and they're setting the stage [for] somebody else."
He went on to say, "To be honest, I think both Trump and Biden are too old. I don't think you should be able to be that old to be president."
Carlson noted of Portnoy's assessment, "I agree 100 percent. I think Biden has got some serious dementia issues."
- Tucker Carlson Believes America Is 'Speeding Toward' Donald Trump Being Assassinated: 'The Next Stage Is Violence'
- Donald Trump Roasted After Wild Claims That His Tucker Carlson Interview Scored 231,000,000 Views: 'I Call Full BS'
- Donald Trump Brands Chris Christie a 'Savage Maniac' During Tucker Carlson Interview
The former Fox News host recently posted an interview with Trump on the same night of the first Republican primary debate.
During the chat, Trump jumped from attacking his political opponents who were on stage to bashing the federal and state prosecutors involved in the 91 criminal charges levied against him.
The ex-prez bragged about the interview allegedly having over 200 million views, sharing on Truth Social, "231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl!"
Although the post does say that it has over 200 million views, that number only reflects that a user scrolled past the post, not the number of people who sat down and watched the interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Mediaite reported on Carlson and Portnoy's chat.