Tucker Carlson Agrees Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump Are 'Too Old' to Be President

During a Thursday, August 24, interview on Tucker's Twitter show, Tucker on X, Portnoy shared his opinion on Trump's decision to skip the first 2024 Republican primary debate in favor of an interview with Carlson, saying, "I thought he should've done the debate."

He added, "To become president, I think it was the right move not to do it, but for the betterment of the country, I think he should be on the debate."

Carlson agreed with Portnoy, expressing his personal preference for debates. He also criticized the companies that host the showdowns, calling them "rotten and corrupt."