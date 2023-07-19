Tucker Carlson Claims Joe Biden Had a Face Lift: 'He Was Always Skin-Deep, Fake and Shallow'
Tucker Carlson didn't bite his tongue during the 1,000 hours he spent talking to author Chadwick Moore, who recounts their chats in his upcoming biography, Tucker.
The tome, which hits shelves on Tuesday, August 1, covers various aspects of the Fox News alum's life, including the years he was friends with Hunter Biden.
In leaked excerpts obtained by a news outlet, Carlson, 54, gave the scoop on their relationship, noting he got to know the whole Biden brood well, including the current president.
The TV journalist said there was never "much depth" to Joe Biden, 80, insisting, "he was famously stupid."
"Everyone always said he was stupid, and he'd say anything," he recalled. "So that hasn't changed — he was always skin-deep, fake and shallow, with the hair plugs, and face lifts, and the pat-you-on-the-back stuff. But he was always very friendly."
While he called Jill Biden a "nasty person," the star confessed he was once good pals with Joe's troubled son, 53, and Hunter's ex-wife Kathleen — though he claimed the former attorney has changed over the years.
"Hunter Biden was not liberal in any sense that I recognized. Biden has since become a trans activist and all that, but his family, they were pretty darn Catholic. They weren't anti-gun at all. Hunter and Kathleen weren't for abortion," he said. "They're old Democratic party, the white working-class Democratic party, that does not exist anymore. Biden was about the last relic of that."
Carlson also took a jab at Hunter's struggle with addiction despite the fact that elsewhere in the book, he talks about his own battle with alcoholism.
"Look at Hunter, no matter what you now think of him or the family as public figures, the guy really hurt his daughters and his wonderful wife, totally wrecked her life and] humiliated his father, whom he really loves," he spilled. "That's real. And his dad really loves him. He hurt all these people, hurt himself, degraded himself."
