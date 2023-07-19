Tucker Carlson Claims Joe Biden Had a Face Lift: 'He Was Always Skin-Deep, Fake and Shallow'

In leaked excerpts obtained by a news outlet, Carlson, 54, gave the scoop on their relationship, noting he got to know the whole Biden brood well, including the current president.

The TV journalist said there was never "much depth" to Joe Biden, 80, insisting, "he was famously stupid."

"Everyone always said he was stupid, and he'd say anything," he recalled. "So that hasn't changed — he was always skin-deep, fake and shallow, with the hair plugs, and face lifts, and the pat-you-on-the-back stuff. But he was always very friendly."