White House Cocaine Investigation: Secret Service Ends Drug Probe Without Identifying Any Suspects

By:

Jul. 13 2023, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET

The Secret Service ended their investigation into the cocaine that was discovered in the West Wing — but the mystery of how the illicit substance got into the White House has yet to be solved.

Investigators looked through hours of security footage, checked visitor logs and ran tests for fingerprints, but unfortunately, they were unable to identify any suspects.

An official statement from the Secret Service revealed that the drug was found in "a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing," but that analyzation for prints "did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons."

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the statement continued. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."

"The U.S. Secret Service takes its mission to protect U.S. leaders, facilities, and events seriously and we are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the current and future security environment," the statement concluded.

Although investigators failed to find a clear suspect in the surprising case, a source spilled to a news outlet that "the leading theory is that the substance belonged to one of hundreds of visitors who traveled through the building over the weekend."

However, former POTUS Donald Trump had his own theories on how cocaine was discovered in the West Wing.

"THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS," the embattled politician wrote via Truth Social earlier this week. "If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe [Biden], in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!"

The source spoke with NBC News regarding how drugs could have gotten into the White House.

