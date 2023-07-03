President Joe Biden Under Fire Following Reports He Told Aides to Snub Son Hunter's Estranged Daughter When Talking About His Grandchildren
President Joe Biden came under fire after a report surfaced that he asked his staffers to say that he only had six grandchildren rather than seven — leaving out embattled son Hunter Biden's estranged 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, who was born in 2019.
Hunter was previously locked in a heated court battle with the child's mother, Lunden Roberts, who was seeking to change her daughter's last name to Biden because she said it was well known in the United States for being synonymous with someone who is "well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."
Hunter argued his daughter — with whom he has no contact — should not have his famed surname because it would make it impossible for her to live a "peaceful existence."
However, on Thursday, June 29, Lunden agreed to withdraw her request for the legal name change, and the First Son agreed to give his daughter several of his paintings, settling their tumultuous paternity suit.
On Sunday, July 2, a scathing write-up proclaimed Hunter's resistance to his daughter sharing his name came down to "money, corrosive politics and what it means to have the Biden birthright."
Per the report, aside from her father's lack of desire to be a part of her life, the 80-year-old POTUS "has not yet met or publicly mentioned his other grandchild."
"His White House has not answered questions about whether he will publicly acknowledge her," it continued, further noting that "[A]ides have been told that the Bidens have six, not seven, grandchildren."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to the settlement, the Bidens repeatedly referred to having only six grandchildren, from their public statements on being grandparents to only hanging six Christmas stockings up for the grandkids during the holidays.
Supporters and critics alike flooded social media with mixed reactions to the controversial family issue.
"Oh really is that true the president who embraces children denies his own blood," one user wrote, while another added, "Clearly, Biden meets the text book definition of toxic parent."
Others argued the Bidens were not "refusing" to acknowledge her, but were simply keeping her out of the spotlight and away from the media, similarly to past residents of the White House.
"Melania [Trump] kept Barron out of the media & Donald was RARELY seen with him & he often forgot 2 include Tiffany!" a third person wrote. "Please be kind, you’re incredibly hurtful."
New York Times reported President Biden's aides were told to say he has only six grandchildren.