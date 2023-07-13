OK Magazine
'I Will Never Forgive Tucker Carlson': Geraldo Rivera Slams Former Fox News Host for Peddling Conspiracy Theories About January 6th Attack

geraldo tucker pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Geraldo Rivera had some strong words about his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson.

While on The View, the TV personality, 80, who left the network recently, slammed Carlson for spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th Capitol attack when he was on the air.

geraldo
“I think that he is an excellent writer. I think that he was very charismatic in his presentation. He was number one for a reason; it was a pretty good show. Then he drifted into this murky area where a swampy area where, you know, these conspiracy theories and it’s not just generates a whole bunch of different mucky kind of conspiracies,” Rivera told the panelists during the Wednesday, July 12, episode.

“Fox is a tremendous platform. And once you lose that platform, you’re kind of screaming in the wilderness and competing with a lot of other people who have podcasts and so forth. So will he be the same character? I don’t know.”

“I don’t like to be unkind, but that what he did, just as I would never vote for Donald Trump, I will never forgive Tucker for what he did about January 6th,” Rivera concluded.

tucker
A Donald Trump supporter, named Raymond Epps, became the center of a conspiracy theory when Carlson claimed to his viewers that he was a government informant. As a result, he's suing Fox for defamation.

"In the aftermath of the events of January 6th, Fox News searched for a scapegoat to blame other than Donald Trump or the Republican Party," the lawsuit says. "Eventually, they turned on one of their own."

MORE ON:
Geraldo Rivera
geraldo rivera
As OK! previously reported, Rivera took to social to blast Carlson about his stance on Ukraine and other issues.

“Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of s*** about Ukraine as he was about January 6th,” Geraldo tweeted on Friday, July 7. “His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk.”

For his part, Carlson was fired from the network in April.

