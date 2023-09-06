Donald Trump Refuses to Choose Running Mate to Campaign for Him During Trials: 'There's Never Been a Vice President That Got a President Elected'

Donald Trump may not be recognizing the realities of the difficulties of hitting the campaign trail while juggling his upcoming trials.

During a Wednesday, September 6, interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, the embattled ex-prez ranted about President Joe Biden and his many political rivals, but when asked how he would be able to "make these points" if he was too busy "sitting behind a defendant's table in a courtroom," Trump brushed him off.