Donald Trump Refuses to Choose Running Mate to Campaign for Him During Trials: 'There's Never Been a Vice President That Got a President Elected'

Sep. 6 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

Donald Trump may not be recognizing the realities of the difficulties of hitting the campaign trail while juggling his upcoming trials.

During a Wednesday, September 6, interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, the embattled ex-prez ranted about President Joe Biden and his many political rivals, but when asked how he would be able to "make these points" if he was too busy "sitting behind a defendant's table in a courtroom," Trump brushed him off.

Donald Trump is the only current or former President of the United States to ever be criminally charged.

"Well, we’ll be asking for many dismissals of many of these fake cases," the 77-year-old replied. "Look, these cases were brought by Biden. These are campaign cases. Nobody’s done it except in banana republics."

"These aren’t cases. These are cases that were brought by political opponents. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it," he argued. "The public gets it. That’s why I’m beating him by so much, and it’s why I’m beating every Republican by so much, among other things, to be honest, because we had a great, we had a great run as president."

Trump faces 91 felony counts over four indictments.

Still, Hewitt pushed the controversial politician to give him a more clear answer on how he will be able to campaign while dealing with his snowballing legal issues.

"If you’re in court arguing motions, or if you’re in court because not all the indictments have been dismissed, are you going to name your vice president early so that they can go out and campaign on your behalf?" he asked.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Trump's first trial is scheduled for March 2024.

"I mean, there’s a nice, long list of vice presidents," he added, mentioning names like Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pompeo, and Robert O’Brien. "There are lots of people would make a good vice presidential nominee. Will you pick one early so that they campaign when you’re in court?"

Trump balked at the idea, replying: "There’s never been a vice president that got a president elected."

As OK! previously reported, Trump has been indicted four times this year and faces 91 felony counts.

His first trial is currently set to begin on March 4, 2024 — the day before the presidential primary election day also known as Super Tuesday — despite the former POTUS' legal team asking for a 2026 trial.

Trump has vowed to appeal the date.

