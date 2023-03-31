Former 'Fox News' Producer Abby Grossberg Claims She Was 'Bullied' Into Being 'The Company Scapegoat': 'They're A Big Corporate Machine That Destroys People'

The voting equipment company took legal action against Fox News after they broadcast conspiracy theories that alleged their machines were apart of widespread voter fraud. The company is suing many of Trump’s associates that spread lies about the use of their products.

Grossberg spoke with NBC News' Cynthia McFadden in an interview this week, where she claimed to be "bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that [under oath] just to keep my job and stay at the company."