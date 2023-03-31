OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Fox News
OK LogoNEWS

Former 'Fox News' Producer Abby Grossberg Claims She Was 'Bullied' Into Being 'The Company Scapegoat': 'They're A Big Corporate Machine That Destroys People'

fox news pp
Source: fox;mega
By:

Mar. 30 2023, Published 10:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claimed that the network manipulated her amid the recent Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.

The ex-employee, who is now suing Fox News, said that they placed her "in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat" after they were hit with a lawsuit for false information regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

The voting equipment company took legal action against Fox News after they broadcast conspiracy theories that alleged their machines were apart of widespread voter fraud. The company is suing many of Trump’s associates that spread lies about the use of their products.

Grossberg spoke with NBC News' Cynthia McFadden in an interview this week, where she claimed to be "bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that [under oath] just to keep my job and stay at the company."

fox nbc
Source: Today/NBC News
Article continues below advertisement

"And the question a lot of people would have is, 'Why would you do that?' I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time,” she added.

Fox News fired Grossberg last week, after the worker filed a lawsuit against them for harassment and discrimination. She also alleged that the network's lawyers "coerced, intimidated, and misinformed" her.

In response, the news source said her claims were "unmeritorious" and "riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."

Grossberg concluded the interview on a serious note, discussing the suicidal thoughts she had due to work related stress. She said the work environment was so toxic she called a crisis hotline one night.

Article continues below advertisement
fox news nbc
Source: today/nbc news
MORE ON:
Fox News

"And I wouldn't have to go to work tomorrow," she told the McFadden. "That crossed my mind. It definitely did. I really had no hope in those moments."

The legal filings in the Dominion case demonstrated how many of the network's top TV personalities an executives never believed the rumors they were saying about voting fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch called Trump’s election fraud "really crazy stuff.” He also sent an email to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that the republican’s rhetoric was "damaging everybody, I fear."

In response to the email communication, Scott said, "Yes Sean [Hannity] and even [Jeanine] Pirro agrees."

People reported on Fox News' lawsuits.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.