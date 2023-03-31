Former 'Fox News' Producer Abby Grossberg Claims She Was 'Bullied' Into Being 'The Company Scapegoat': 'They're A Big Corporate Machine That Destroys People'
Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg claimed that the network manipulated her amid the recent Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit.
The ex-employee, who is now suing Fox News, said that they placed her "in a very vulnerable position to be the company scapegoat" after they were hit with a lawsuit for false information regarding the 2020 presidential election.
The voting equipment company took legal action against Fox News after they broadcast conspiracy theories that alleged their machines were apart of widespread voter fraud. The company is suing many of Trump’s associates that spread lies about the use of their products.
Grossberg spoke with NBC News' Cynthia McFadden in an interview this week, where she claimed to be "bullied, intimidated and coerced into saying that [under oath] just to keep my job and stay at the company."
"And the question a lot of people would have is, 'Why would you do that?' I made the decision to keep my job so that I can keep paying my bills. It seemed like the safer decision for me at the time,” she added.
Fox News fired Grossberg last week, after the worker filed a lawsuit against them for harassment and discrimination. She also alleged that the network's lawyers "coerced, intimidated, and misinformed" her.
In response, the news source said her claims were "unmeritorious" and "riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees."
Grossberg concluded the interview on a serious note, discussing the suicidal thoughts she had due to work related stress. She said the work environment was so toxic she called a crisis hotline one night.
"And I wouldn't have to go to work tomorrow," she told the McFadden. "That crossed my mind. It definitely did. I really had no hope in those moments."
The legal filings in the Dominion case demonstrated how many of the network's top TV personalities an executives never believed the rumors they were saying about voting fraud.
Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch called Trump’s election fraud "really crazy stuff.” He also sent an email to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott that the republican’s rhetoric was "damaging everybody, I fear."
In response to the email communication, Scott said, "Yes Sean [Hannity] and even [Jeanine] Pirro agrees."
People reported on Fox News' lawsuits.