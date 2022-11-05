Meghan Markle 'Put Out The Request' To Have Kate Middleton Appear On Her Podcast, Expert Claims

"In Meghan's eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance," Sean said.

At the time of the offer, Meghan felt she and Kate were in a better spot, but the former has "yet to hear back" from the 40-year-old.

Since Kate will be traveling abroad, she could "even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot."