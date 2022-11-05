Meghan Markle 'Put Out The Request' To Have Kate Middleton Appear On Her Podcast, Expert Claims
Are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reuniting? According to a new report, the 41-year-old, who now resides in California, is interested in having her sister-in-law appear on her podcast, "Archetypes."
Royal expert Neil Sean spoke to an insider who claimed while Meghan was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she "put out a request to the Princess of Wales" to chat with her on the podcast. The mom-of-two even offered Kate to have "the whole episode to herself."
"In Meghan's eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance," Sean said.
At the time of the offer, Meghan felt she and Kate were in a better spot, but the former has "yet to hear back" from the 40-year-old.
Since Kate will be traveling abroad, she could "even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot."
The fab four — consisting of Meghan, Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry — reunited earlier this summer after Queen Elizabeth passed away, but it seemed like tensions were still high.
“Harry and and Meghan still are uneasy,” royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. “We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave. It’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.”
Though Harry and Meghan didn't hold back during their Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired in 2021, the brothers put their differences aside for the occasion.
“We are certainly not in the same place as Philip’s funeral when William and Harry didn’t walk side by side," a source said. “Things haven’t changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist."
"But the flower visit really doesn’t change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip’s funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment," the insider noted, referring to the foursome's recent public outing.
