or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

UFC Fighter Belal Muhammad Facing Backlash for 'Insane' Jeffrey Epstein Comment in Pre-Fight Press Conference: 'WTF'

photo of Belal Muhammad
Source: mega

American UFC fighter Belal Muhammad has come under fire for making a bizarre Jeffrey Epstein comment ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Ian Garry.

Nov. 21 2025, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

American UFC fighter Belal Muhammad is getting heat for a making a strange and insensitive comment about late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a press conference ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Ireland's Ian Garry.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 20, he discussed his experience training with fighters much younger than himself to ensure he's at the top of his game.

"I’m training with young masters," the UFC Welterweight World Champion, 37, told reporters. "I got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster, right?"

Muhammad continued, "It feels like the Epstein files, you know, without the s--, right? I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @acdmma_/x

Belal Muhammad spoke about training with younger fighters.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Belal Muhammad's Weird Jeffrey Epstein Comparison

image of 'It feels like the Epstein files without the s--, right?' Belal Muhammad said during a pre-fight press conference on Thursday, November 20.
Source: @bullyb170/instagram; mega

'It feels like the Epstein files without the s--, right?' Belal Muhammad said during a pre-fight press conference on Thursday, November 20.

Footage of his bizarre comparison has gone viral on social media, with many left confused and disgusted by the remark.

One person wrote on X, "This is hands down the worst line in UFC history."

Another user commented, "God d--- that’s outrageous and I’m a f----- Belal fan."

A third wrote, "holy f--- what does that even mean," while a fourth added, "He’s always been tasteless."

Others shared reaction GIFS, including one of Steve Harvey making an astonished face and Bart Simpson quipping, "What an odd thing to say."

Article continues below advertisement

image of One person responded to the comment on X, writing, 'This is hands down the worst line in UFC history.'
Source: mega

One person responded to the comment on X, writing, 'This is hands down the worst line in UFC history.'

Muhammad comparing himself to Epstein comes just one day after President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release their files on the convicted s-- trafficker.

Epstein was first sent to prison in June 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor. The disgraced financier was arrested again in July 2019 and committed suicide behind bars only a month later.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Will the Public Be Able to View the Jeffrey Epstein Files?

image of President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the release the files on the convicted s-- trafficker on Wednesday, November 19.
Source: mega

President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the release the files on the convicted s-- trafficker on Wednesday, November 19.

The Department of Justice reportedly has 30 days to make the unclassified documents publicly available "in a searchable and downloadable format."

The files will include everything regarding their investigation into Epstein and his trafficking co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, including flight logs, travel records and the names of people connected to his crimes.

However, victims' personal files, as well as specific descriptions of child sexual abuse, will be not be released.

Who Is Mentioned in the Epstein Files?

image of the released files will include all investigations into Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: mega

The released files will include all investigations into Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Donald Trump's name was brought up in multiple emails of Epstein's that were leaked earlier this month.

The president's former strategist Steve Bannon was also mentioned, as well as former Harvard University president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name has also appeared in the documents.

It's also been revealed that former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have been ordered to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein in front of the House Oversight Committee.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.