UFC Fighter Belal Muhammad Facing Backlash for 'Insane' Jeffrey Epstein Comment in Pre-Fight Press Conference: 'WTF'

American UFC fighter Belal Muhammad is getting heat for a making a strange and insensitive comment about late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a press conference ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Ireland's Ian Garry. Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 20, he discussed his experience training with fighters much younger than himself to ensure he's at the top of his game. "I’m training with young masters," the UFC Welterweight World Champion, 37, told reporters. "I got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster, right?" Muhammad continued, "It feels like the Epstein files, you know, without the s--, right? I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good."

Belal Muhammad on his training/sparring partners:



“I’ve got a 17 year old now, who’s a monster. It feels like the Epstein files without the sex. I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good.”



????????????



h/t @Bendaman2001



Source: @acdmma_/x Belal Muhammad spoke about training with younger fighters.

Fans React to Belal Muhammad's Weird Jeffrey Epstein Comparison

Source: @bullyb170/instagram; mega 'It feels like the Epstein files without the s--, right?' Belal Muhammad said during a pre-fight press conference on Thursday, November 20.

Footage of his bizarre comparison has gone viral on social media, with many left confused and disgusted by the remark. One person wrote on X, "This is hands down the worst line in UFC history." Another user commented, "God d--- that’s outrageous and I’m a f----- Belal fan." A third wrote, "holy f--- what does that even mean," while a fourth added, "He’s always been tasteless." Others shared reaction GIFS, including one of Steve Harvey making an astonished face and Bart Simpson quipping, "What an odd thing to say."

Source: mega One person responded to the comment on X, writing, 'This is hands down the worst line in UFC history.'

Muhammad comparing himself to Epstein comes just one day after President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release their files on the convicted s-- trafficker. Epstein was first sent to prison in June 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor. The disgraced financier was arrested again in July 2019 and committed suicide behind bars only a month later.

When Will the Public Be Able to View the Jeffrey Epstein Files?

Source: mega President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the release the files on the convicted s-- trafficker on Wednesday, November 19.

The Department of Justice reportedly has 30 days to make the unclassified documents publicly available "in a searchable and downloadable format." The files will include everything regarding their investigation into Epstein and his trafficking co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, including flight logs, travel records and the names of people connected to his crimes. However, victims' personal files, as well as specific descriptions of child sexual abuse, will be not be released.

Who Is Mentioned in the Epstein Files?