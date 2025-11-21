UFC Fighter Belal Muhammad Facing Backlash for 'Insane' Jeffrey Epstein Comment in Pre-Fight Press Conference: 'WTF'
American UFC fighter Belal Muhammad is getting heat for a making a strange and insensitive comment about late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during a press conference ahead of his highly-anticipated fight against Ireland's Ian Garry.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 20, he discussed his experience training with fighters much younger than himself to ensure he's at the top of his game.
"I’m training with young masters," the UFC Welterweight World Champion, 37, told reporters. "I got a 17-year-old now, Nacho’s younger brother, who’s a monster, right?"
Muhammad continued, "It feels like the Epstein files, you know, without the s--, right? I’m getting their powers through sparring and training, so it feels good."
Fans React to Belal Muhammad's Weird Jeffrey Epstein Comparison
Footage of his bizarre comparison has gone viral on social media, with many left confused and disgusted by the remark.
One person wrote on X, "This is hands down the worst line in UFC history."
Another user commented, "God d--- that’s outrageous and I’m a f----- Belal fan."
A third wrote, "holy f--- what does that even mean," while a fourth added, "He’s always been tasteless."
Others shared reaction GIFS, including one of Steve Harvey making an astonished face and Bart Simpson quipping, "What an odd thing to say."
Muhammad comparing himself to Epstein comes just one day after President Donald Trump officially signed documents ordering the Justice Department to release their files on the convicted s-- trafficker.
Epstein was first sent to prison in June 2008 after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution with a minor. The disgraced financier was arrested again in July 2019 and committed suicide behind bars only a month later.
When Will the Public Be Able to View the Jeffrey Epstein Files?
The Department of Justice reportedly has 30 days to make the unclassified documents publicly available "in a searchable and downloadable format."
The files will include everything regarding their investigation into Epstein and his trafficking co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, including flight logs, travel records and the names of people connected to his crimes.
However, victims' personal files, as well as specific descriptions of child sexual abuse, will be not be released.
Who Is Mentioned in the Epstein Files?
Donald Trump's name was brought up in multiple emails of Epstein's that were leaked earlier this month.
The president's former strategist Steve Bannon was also mentioned, as well as former Harvard University president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's name has also appeared in the documents.
It's also been revealed that former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, have been ordered to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein in front of the House Oversight Committee.