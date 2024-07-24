Sam Neill Reveals Which Actor Would Visit Him 'Everyday' in the Hospital Amid Cancer Treatment

Neill, who was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022, told Jess Rowe, “I would be completely lost without friends and old friends are even more precious because they have been through the tough times.”

“I had a spell in hospital and Bryan came in every day. Every day. I thought: ‘That's a real friend,’” the 76-year-old, who is now in remission, added. “He didn't have anything to say, but he came in and kept me company.”