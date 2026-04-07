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Unsteady Donald Trump Grips Melania's Hand as He Cautiously Walks Down White House Steps Amid Health Concerns: Photos

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked health concerns over Easter weekend.

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April 7 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump appeared to need a hand when he descended the White House steps during the annual Easter Egg Roll.

After giving a speech alongside wife Melania Trump and the Easter bunny on Monday, April 6, the couple held hands as they walked down two short flights of outdoor stairs.

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Donald and Melania Trump Slowly Walk Down the Steps

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Photo of Donald Trump appeared cautious when he held Melania's hand down the White House steps.
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared cautious when he held Melania's hand down the White House steps.

Social media users felt the POTUS, 79, was walking slower than usual and seemed cautious. He was also seen holding on tightly to his spouse's hand, possibly to help steady himself.

Before going down the stairs, the president spent a moment praising his 55-year-old wife's documentary, MELANIA, which released in January.

"Our great first lady who is here someplace, I think this is our first lady. What do you think of our first lady?" he asked. "She's a movie star. I don't know, do we call her first lady or movie star?"

"She has the biggest movie, can you believe this? And she deserves it," Donald added.

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Donald Trump Went MIA Over Easter Weekend

Photo of White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed recent rumors that the president was in the hospital before Easter.
Source: mega

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed recent rumors that the president was in the hospital before Easter.

The pair's united front came shortly after speculation over the commander in chief's health heightened, as that weekend, he hadn't been seen out in public.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed hospitalization rumors by writing on X on April 4, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him."

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Photo of Steven Cheung said it was 'disgusting' for people to question Donald Trump's whereabouts.
Source: mega

Steven Cheung said it was 'disgusting' for people to question Donald Trump's whereabouts.

The following day, Steven reposted the president's lengthy Truth Social message in which he bragged about rescuing a colonel in "one of the most daring search-and-rescue (CSAR) operations in U.S. history."

The individual had been missing after his fighter jet was shot down in Iran. Donald reported "he sustained injuries, but will be just fine."

Steven wrote on top of the upload, "America leaves no warfighter behind! And to those reporters who were disgustingly questioning the President’s whereabouts today, *this* is what he was working on."

Inside the President's Health Woes

Photo of Donald Trump is often seen with makeup covering his bruised hands.
Source: mega

Donald Trump is often seen with makeup covering his bruised hands.

Concerns over the president's health have only heightened since the summer of 2025, when Karoline Leavitt revealed he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

The vein disorder leads to things like swollen ankles, which Donald has dealt with, as seen in photos.

He also has sported big, dark bruises on both of his hands, which he often tries to conceal with makeup.

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