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White House Melts Down Over Claims Donald Trump Was Hospitalized as He Remains Out of the Spotlight

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

The White House spent the weekend fighting online speculation that Donald Trump was hospitalized after disappearing days earlier.

April 6 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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The White House lashed out at viral social media rumors claiming that President Donald Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over Easter weekend.

Despite not having been seen publicly since Wednesday, Communications Director Steven Cheung stated on X that the 79-year-old president was "working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office" throughout the holiday weekend.

The official Rapid Response 47 account mocked the rumors, calling critics "deranged liberals" and "sick freaks" for "fantasizing" about Trump's health after he went roughly 12 hours without a public appearance.

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image of Donald Trump was away from the spotlight for a few days.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was away from the spotlight for a few days.

To verify his location, officials pointed to a Marine sentry stationed outside the West Wing, a traditional signal that the POTUS is on the premises.

Suspicious social media sleuths speculated the president was not well after the White House issued a media "lid" at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, April 4, no further public appearances that day, which was interpreted by some as a sign of a medical emergency.

Others claimed there were unusual road closures and flight restrictions near Walter Reed, though traditional press pools did not confirm these.

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image of Donald Trump was apparently working over Easter weekend.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was apparently working over Easter weekend.

The Rapid Response account snapped, “Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to the press. (They said nothing when [Joe] Biden routinely went 12 days without speaking to press).”

“Fear not! President Trump literally never stops working,” the account wrote.

Former President Joe Biden, incidentally, was seen spending Easter with his family in California in viral social media pictures that showed the former president appearing robust and healthy despite his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Trump had not been seen publicly since his low-energy Wednesday night address regarding the war with Iran, in which he appeared to struggle to read the teleprompter, further fueling online theories.

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image of Journalist Aaron Rupar claimed Donald Trump hadn't been seen in 72 hours.
Source: MEGA

Journalist Aaron Rupar claimed Donald Trump hadn't been seen in 72 hours.

“Trump has not been seen publicly since his primetime speech on Wednesday. 72 hours and counting despite the fact he hasn’t left DC,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X Saturday.

“No, you’re just a sick freak, Aaron,” the White House’s rapid response account replied.

“He was commanding one of the most daring rescue operations in modern history — executed with the precise force and might only our Great American Military can deliver,” it added, referring to Saturday’s successful rescue mission for a U.S. service member whose jet was shot out of the sky in Iran despite weeks of White House claims about uncontested skies.

Rupar bluntly replied, “Actually, yes. My post was and remains entirely factual.”

Ari Fleischer, a staunch Trump ally and press secretary for President George W. Bush, jumped on the bandwagon and posted, “While Trump, Hegseth, and the entire military were working, this is what the left was doing. They fantasized that Trump was in the hospital. Never forget how deranged and hateful the opposition to Trump truly is.”

image of The White House defended Donald Trump, saying he 'works hard.'
Source: MEGA

The White House defended Donald Trump, saying he 'works hard.'

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him,” Cheung wrote on X.

While there was never any factual confirmation that the POTUS was working, Trump was eventually spotted on Easter Sunday returning to the White House from his golf club in Virginia.

While he appeared to be in golf attire, reports noted he looked visibly hunched and was wearing Band-Aids on his right hand, which aides dismissed as irrelevant to the hospitalization claims.

Trump also seemed to emerge on Truth Social Sunday with a now viral, shockingly vile, expletive-laden Easter post.

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