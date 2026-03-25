Usher Sets the Record Straight on Justin Bieber Confrontation

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Usher is clearing the air after rumors swirled about a supposed confrontation with Justin Bieber — and according to Da Brat, things weren’t nearly as dramatic as people made them out to be. During the Monday, March 23, episode of the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Da Brat shared what Usher told her directly about the situation.

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Source: MEGA Usher addressed rumors about a confrontation with Justin Bieber.

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“Well, I spoke to Usher and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of conversation,’” Da Brat, 51, said. “He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years and y’all can actively check the records for all that.” “Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality he’s created,” the performer said, insisting there’s no bad blood between them.

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“Usher wishes him nothing but the best and they have no hostility towards each other,” Da Brat continued. “They definitely love each other so people just take things out of context when they see something and they run with it and I’m just here to say that is not the issue. They are definitely cool with each other and they have love and they support each other.”

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Source: MEGA The situation was 'exaggerated,' according to Da Brat.

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She also confirmed the two did speak at the event — just not in the way people are assuming. “They had a conversation and somebody heard the conversation with the two of them. People are just taking it and twisting it and turning it around,” the brunette beauty explained. “But I’m letting you know that everything is OK between them and there’s [no] hostility.”

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The speculation started after reports claimed Usher and Bieber had a heated moment at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

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Source: MEGA The female rapper confirmed the two had a conversation, not an argument.

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However, not everyone is telling the same story. An insider previously claimed the tension goes back years, tied to Bieber’s early days in the industry and his connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs, whom Usher introduced him to when he was younger. The embattled exec was sentenced to 50 months in jail for prostitution charges in 2025.

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Source: MEGA Usher reportedly has no hard feelings toward Justin Bieber.

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"This didn’t start that night. It’s been simmering for a long time," one insider told Rob Shuter, describing the moment as a "heated exchange" that began when Usher approached Bieber with "energy and anger." "Usher brought him into that world when he was just a kid," the source claimed, referring to Combs’ shocking lifestyle that included physical abuse and countless s-- parties, which were revealed during his trial. "Justin trusted him to look out for him, and now he feels like that did not happen."