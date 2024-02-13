'It Was Better Without Him': Justin Bieber Slammed for Turning Down Usher's Offer to Perform at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Justin Bieber is in the hot seat for turning down Usher's offer to perform with him at the 2024 Super Bowl.
According to insiders close to the "Never Say Never" vocalist, 29, he was asked by the "Yeah!" hitmaker, 45, to join him onstage during his show-stopping 2024 halftime show. However, Bieber was not in the mood to be in the spotlight, watching the match from a luxury box with his wife, Hailey Bieber, instead.
"There's no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn't up for it — he just wasn't feeling it," a source explained of Bieber's decision.
The public was outraged with the "Baby" artist for not taking the stage with his longtime mentor. "The show did great without him," one Instagram user penned below a post about the situation.
"It was better without him," a second person wrote about Bieber, who has largely been out of the public eye due to battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
"Who. Cares. Usher crushed it 👏🏼👏🏼," a third added of the move.
"He has health issues anyway. Justin needs to focus on his health first," another user mentioned about Bieber.
The "Somebody to Love" artist had to cancel his Justice World Tour two years ago after revealing his shocking health issue.
" I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," he revealed in a video shared to Instagram at the time. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and it's caused my face to have paralysis."
"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," Bieber continued. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down. And, um, I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."
At the time, the musical artist was hopeful things would turn around.
"I got to go get my rest on so I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be. I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me," Bieber said. "We don't know how much time it's going to be, but it's going to be...it's going to be okay."
Page Six spoke with sources close to Bieber.