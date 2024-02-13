'It Was Better Without Him': Justin Bieber Slammed for Turning Down Usher's Offer to Perform at 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

" I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome," he revealed in a video shared to Instagram at the time. "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and it's caused my face to have paralysis."

"As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move," Bieber continued. "So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down. And, um, I hope you guys understand, and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."