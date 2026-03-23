Justin Bieber and Usher's Post-Oscars Fight Was Over R&B Singer Dragging Pop Star Into Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'World': Source

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A source claimed Justin Bieber and Usher's recent spat at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's post-Oscars party on March 15 was a long time coming. "This didn’t start that night. It’s been simmering for a long time," one insider said of the incident, which another source described as a "heated exchange" that started with Usher coming up to the father-of-one with "energy and anger."

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What Were Justin Bieber and Usher Arguing About?

Source: mega An insider said Justin Bieber and Usher's 'heated exchange' at a post-Oscar's party was over Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The first insider revealed to Rob Shuter's Substack that the drama stemmed from Bieber's exposure to Sean "Diddy" Combs when he was first starting out in the industry — a time when Usher, 47, took him under his wing. As OK! reported, Combs, 56, was sentenced to 50 months in jail for prostitution charges in 2025, and throughout his trial, his shocking lifestyle that included physical abuse and countless s-- parties was revealed. He was also accused of sexual assault and trafficking by numerous men and women. "Usher brought him into that world when he was just a kid," the source noted. "Justin trusted him to look out for him and now he feels like that did not happen."

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'This Is Deeply Personal'

Source: mega Justin Bieber allegedly feels betrayed that Usher 'brought him into' the rapper's world when he was just a teen.

While the "Baby" singer, 32, was not mentioned when it came to Diddy's parties, an insider said that since "he is not that teenager anymore, he is looking back with very different eyes. And some of those realizations are painful." "This is not about one argument. This is about years of built-up feelings," the source explained. "For Justin, this is deeply personal." The insider added that the Canadian star "isn't interested" in trying to mend ties: "He is closing that chapter for good." Neither Bieber nor Usher have commented on the squabble.

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Source: mega Usher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs were both mentors to Justin Bieber when he first made it big in the music industry.

As OK! reported, Bieber and Combs' past friendship resurfaced amid the rapper's scandal, but the former's rep clarified the pop star was in no way involved with any crimes. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," a statement read.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Made Suspicious Comments About Hanging Out With Justin Bieber

Source: mega The pop star's rep confirmed he was not a 'victim' of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' crimes.