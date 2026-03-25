or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Usher
OK LogoNEWS

Usher Slammed for Claiming 'Mentor' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was 'Misrepresented' Amid Scandal: 'How Can Anyone Be This Insensitive?'

Composite photo of Usher and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @forbes/youtube;mega

Usher failed to condemn Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 25 2026, Updated 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Usher is under fire for showering Sean "Diddy" Combs with praise.

Though the disgraced rapper is currently serving out a 50-month prison sentence on prostitution charges and has been accused of sexual assault by numerous men and women, the singer chose the word "legacy" when asked to describe Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Don't Have Anything Negative to Say'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Usher was ridiculed on social media for praising his 'mentor' Sean 'Diddy' Combs despite his scandals and prison sentence.
Source: @forbes/youtube

Usher was ridiculed on social media for praising his 'mentor' Sean 'Diddy' Combs despite his scandals and prison sentence.

"In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer," Usher, 47, told Forbes. "I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been misrepresented."

"I’m not saying that every man is perfect. I’m not saying that all of us don’t have flaws," the "Yeah!" singer continued. "But I can’t with any sense of humanity not recognize the valuable contributions that this man made for us as Black entrepreneurs, for us as businessmen, for us as people who have transitioned culture and ideas into something that’s tangible."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The R&B singer said the Bad Boy Records founder was 'misrepresented' after countless sexual assault allegations.
Source: mega

The R&B singer said the Bad Boy Records founder was 'misrepresented' after countless sexual assault allegations.

Usher added that "so many people benefitted from" what the music mogul, 56, "created."

He went on to call Diddy a "mentor" and complimented him for finding "ways to monetize culture and create something that was not just Black or white. It was colorless. It was green."

Article continues below advertisement

'I Put Respect on His Name'

MORE ON:
Usher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @forbes/youtube

Usher said he chooses to remember the good parts of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"That’s who I see that man as. And that’s what I choose to remember," he explained. "I put respect on his name because I realized that what I learned as a businessman before I even understood what business was came as a result of seeing the incredible things that he was able to do and the way that he positioned himself as a businessman."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to Usher's Statements

Photo of Someone on social media accused Usher of 'hiding something' since he wouldn't say anything negative about Diddy.
Source: @forbes/youtube

Someone on social media accused Usher of 'hiding something' since he wouldn't say anything negative about Diddy.

Social media was taken back by his response, with one person asking, "How can anyone be this insensitive?"

"I know something fishy when I see [it], he is hiding something," a second person guessed, while a third said, "Women and men were beat up and sexually assaulted!!! wtf is wrong with American society and sanitizing monsters."

"There’s a difference between FLAWED AND BEING A MENACE," another critic wrote. "That man was A MENACE TO WAY TOO MANY PEOPLE."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on video violently attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was seen on video violently attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

As OK! reported, multiple salacious stories about Diddy came out after he was arrested in 2024. A video was even made public that showed him attacking ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 39, and several other people alleged they were drugged and assaulted at his s-- parties, which he referred to as "freak offs."

At the trial, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was found not guilty on trafficking and racketeering allegations.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.